“Really good with his feet” – Millwall fan pundit weighs in on dilemma Gary Rowett faces

Gary Rowett has made several big calls this season for his Millwall side as he bids to earn a place in the top six in the Championship this season.

One of those calls has been to change to a 4-2-3-1 in a bid to create and score more goals which has proved incredibly fruitful with the side losing just one of their last nine games.

The formation change has brought the best out in several players, including Zian Flemming who’s playing as a number 10 in behind a forward.

Another big decision has been to change the number one goalkeeper. Since 2019, Bialkowski has been the man between the sticks at The Den, being a consistent stopper and one of the league’s best in recent years.

However, he’s found himself on the fringes this season as he was dropped for George Long following a couple of nervy performances.

He subsequently hasn’t played since the defeat to QPR in September, with Long becoming the number one. But with the World Cup break underway, it may provoke a change once again from Rowett, potentially changing back to Bialkowski.

FLW’s fan pundit Tom Luetchford believes the key to that answer is down to the skillset of each goalkeeper and how Rowett wants to progress going forwards.

“I do like Bart, I think he’s a fantastic shot-stopper than George Long, he’s just useless with his feet.

“Long is a good goalkeeper, and is really good with his feet. If you want to go direct, he can put the ball wherever you need to on the pitch which is a good avenue of attack for us now. So, overall, I’d probably go with George Long.”

Long has made 11 appearances so far this season, keeping four clean sheets compared to Bialkowski who has played in nine games and has kept two clean sheets. Based on that, it’s an interest discussion to have. However, Millwall have had more success in playing terms under Long so far this season as they look toward a more attacking style of play.

Changing that seems unnecessary as they look to make a serious, sustained attempt at a challenge for the top six and rotating goalkeepers seems a risk they do not need to take.