Highlights Sonny Perkins' loan move to Oxford United is a great opportunity for both the player and the club, as he will gain valuable first-team experience under the guidance of manager Liam Manning.

Perkins has shown his talent and quality at youth level, but needs to make the step up to senior football in order to continue his development.

Perkins' versatility as a striker, second-striker, or right-winger could have made him a useful player for Leeds United, but their depth of options in those positions makes the loan move the best decision for all parties involved.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sonny Perkins has completed a temporary exit from Elland Road, with Oxford United signing the forward on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

The news first broke through Phil Hay of The Athletic but has since been confirmed. Leeds' statement said: "Leeds United can confirm Sonny Perkins has joined Sky Bet League One side Oxford United on loan, for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

"The 19-year-old joined the Whites during the summer of 2022 and made an instant impact in the Under-21s, by helping them to promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.

"He then made his debut in the first team and most notably scored a last-minute equaliser against Cardiff City, in the Emirates FA Cup."

Perkins did feature off the bench in the team’s opening day 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, but has not featured in the league since, whilst he was an unused substitute in the league cup. The young forward will be joining Liam Manning’s side in order to gain first-team experience away from Elland Road.

The forward joined Leeds in the summer of 2022 from West Ham United, signing a three-year contract and has played only four first-team games since then.

Perkins has impressed at youth level, though, competing in the Premier League 2 for the Leeds U21s side and helping them gain promotion. He has contributed to 17 goals in 24 appearances for the Leeds youth team and is in need of more senior experience in League One.

Is Sonny Perkins a good signing for Oxford United from Leeds United?

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this will be a good addition for Oxford United to sign Perkins from Leeds United.

Adam Elliott

This is an excellent signing for Oxford United, and a fantastic move for all parties involved.

Manning is an exciting young coach and one who likes to play a progressive and front-footed style of football, which will suit a forward of Perkins' skill-set very well.

Oxford have made some quality additions this summer, and should improve significantly from last season's below-par league finish. The likes of Ruben Rodrigues, Jordan Thorniley, Mark Harris, and Josh McEachran have bolstered them this summer.

Perkins is in need of game time and experience at a decent standard, and with a strong supporting cast and progressive manager, he should thrive at League One level.

Perkins has shown plenty of talent and quality at U-21 level and proved he is well beyond playing youth team football. The best thing for his career now is to make a step up to senior football and the ambitious Oxford are perhaps one of the best options in the third tier for him right now.

Perkins is extremely versatile, capable of operating as a striker, second-striker, or right-winger, which perhaps signifies that he could have been a useful player for the Whites. However, Leeds' depth of options with wide forwards and strikers is vast currently. They can call upon: Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe, Luis Sinisterra, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville, Mateo Joseph, Ian Poveda, and Dan James at present in their forward line.

They are blocking his pathway into the first-team at the moment, making it the best thing for them to loan the 19-year-old as well, who should develop and come back to West Yorkshire a better player.

Alfie Burns

Perkins was never likely to get much game-time at Elland Road this season.

There's some serious depth in the final third at Leeds now and Daniel Farke is seemingly keen to add to that in the remaining week of the window. In the squad as it is currently, Perkins was going to struggle for minutes, so if Leeds make more signings, he's going to be further down the pecking order.

When he signed for Leeds it was common knowledge how he wanted senior minutes, so a loan makes perfect sense.

He could've probably sourced a Championship move, but stepping down into League One could be just as beneficial for him. Plus, having played for Leeds already this season, he will be unable to play for another club in 2023/24, so it makes sense to send him to a destination where he's more likely to settle and kick-on over 12 months.

Leeds can also take plenty of confidence from the way Oxford looked after Lewis Bate last season.

As for Oxford, they'll be delighted with Perkins. He's down the pecking order at Leeds owing to the quality of his teammates, but he's still a real talent that the club should have high hopes for. The ex-West Ham man is versatile and will benefit from playing in a good footballing side like Liam Manning's.

He's at a stage of his career where he needs to be playing regularly and that thirst for game-time will benefit Oxford just as much as the player.

This should be a really good piece of business.