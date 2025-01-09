This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer and are targeting Slavia Prague winger Matej Jurasek.

That’s according to a report from Czech site iSport, who revealed that the Canaries are readying an opening bid of €6million.

He would offer competition to the likes of Oscar Schwartau and Emiliano Marcondes, who have both played slightly out of position in the first half of the season to fill the right-wing berth.

We asked our Norwich Fan Pundit, Zeke, for his thoughts on the proposed move.

Norwich fan trusts club in their talent identification

Speaking to Football League World, Zeke said: “I really like the sound of this, especially with the fact that he is a right winger as well because that's where we're limited right now, I think, in terms of quality.

“Not in terms of numbers, really, but in terms of quality, there's obviously a big drop off from [Borja] Sainz to the next player, so to get a player in this mould is a really good thing.

“It's quite a bit of money for a guy that we don't know an awful lot about, but obviously they have been looking at him for a little while now and I think they would only do it if they think that it is worth it.

“So, most of our transfers have worked out so far, so I'm willing to trust that this one's going to be worth doing it as well.”

The Canaries have a strong track record with transfers

This wouldn’t be the first time that Norwich went out to a lesser-known league, spent a significant sum on a promising player, and reaped the rewards later on.

Gabriel Sara is a perfect example. The Canaries splashed £6million on the Brazilian who had only performed in his home nation for Sao Paulo up until that point.

He immediately hit the ground running, appearing 40 times in the Championship that season, netting seven goals, and providing four assists. Better still, he almost doubled his goal returns the season after, and tripled the amount of assists he laid on.

For their initial £6million investment, Norwich got two solid seasons out of Sara, and managed to sell him on for a handsome profit when Galatasaray’s €25million bid came in last summer.

Jurasek's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Goals Assists SK Slavia Prague 91 17 15 FC Sellier & Bellot Vlasim 30 3 7 MFK Karvina 10 1 0

Norwich have similarly plucked top-level talents like Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia seemingly from nowhere, so it’s not a stretch to imagine they could do the same with Jurasek here.

The 21-year-old has been plying his trade in Czechia’s top division for a number of years, despite his age, also picking up notable Europa League experience, and now appears ready for his next step.

A left-footed right winger, Jurasek has registered consistent goals and assists to his name both domestically and on the European stage.

Should they get this deal over the line, Norwich fans like Zeke will hope their club have unearthed another gem who can come in an add some much-needed firepower to their frontline.