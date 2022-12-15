“Really good news” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit reacts as Liverpool’s stance on Conor Bradley emerges

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to get back to winning ways in League One this weekend when they take on Exeter City.

One of the individuals who is expected to keep his place in the side for this fixture is Conor Bradley.

Since sealing a loan switch to the University of Bolton Stadium earlier this year, Bradley has managed to produce a number of encouraging performances for the club in the third-tier.

The 19-year-old has offered an attacking threat from his wing-back role as he has been directly involved in seven goals in 18 league appearances.

Having helped his side progress to the quarter-finals of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday by scoring a goal and providing an assist against Manchester United’s Under-21 outfit, Bradley will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods on Saturday.

A recent Patreon report from Alan Nixon revealed that Liverpool are not looking to recall Bradley from his loan spell at Bolton.

Making reference to this update, FLW’s Bolton Wanderers pundit Oliver Jacques has admitted that this is really good news for the club.

Speaking to FLW, Jacques said: “I think we’d have had a big problem if we had lost Bradley in January.

“I thought at one stage it was quite likely but it’s really good news for us.

“We had about 10 senior players absent against Shrewsbury and it cost us and that is what cost us last season, injuries starting to pile up.

“Obviously he’s an automatic starter and just good for squad depth anyway as we don’t have a particularly good right side.

“Gethin Jones hasn’t been in good form at all really this season despite last season and to be honest, I think it is the right decision for him [Bradley] as a player because he’s still quite raw.

“We rate him highly but he’s still quite raw and his decision making at times is still a bit questionable and I feel like the step up to the Championship is probably a little bit too soon.

“He could do with the rest of the season with us and then step it up another level next season probably.”

The Verdict

Providing that Liverpool do not alter their stance regarding Bradley’s immediate future in the coming weeks, Bolton will benefit considerably from being able to turn to the defender for inspiration during the remainder of the season.

As well as illustrating an ability to influence the game in an attacking sense, Bradley has also made 1.8 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.94 in League One, the defender will fancy his chances of helping Bolton remain in contention for a top-six finish at this level.

By continuing to learn from the guidance of Wanderers boss Ian Evatt, Bradley will make more strides in terms of his development before returning to Anfield ahead of the 2023/23 season.