Sunderland's transfer business seems far from over.

The Black Cats could have a busy week ahead of them as we rapidly approach the summer transfer deadline. Regis Le Bris has grabbed the opportunity to be Sunderland manager with both hands as he gets to work with one of the most exciting squads in the Championship.

Le Bris inherited an incredibly young squad when he took over in June, but there is plenty of talent to be unlocked. Their opening games of the 2024/25 season suggest that the club is going in the right direction and could be on the path to promotion.

An opening weekend victory over Cardiff City followed a 4-0 thrashing over Sheffield Wednesday as the Black Cats picked up six points from a possible six.

This form may only be able to continue, though, if this last week of the transfer window goes their way. Sunderland have already confirmed the signing of forward, Wilson Isidor on Friday, so the final week is off to a good start. However, worries over Jack Clarke's departure are beginning to increase as Ipswich Town close in on a deal for the winger.

Clarke leaving for the Premier League would be a huge blow to Sunderland, but Isidor appears to be a competent replacement. He is natural on the left-wing or through the middle, but there is still room for a traditional number nine to walk through the door.

Sunderland chase RB Salzburg striker

According to Chronicle Live, Sunderland are interested in signing Croation striker, Roko Simic, before the transfer deadline. The 20-year-old has spent the last three years on the books at RB Salzburg and has gone out on loan on a couple of occasions.

He particularly impressed while on loan in the Austrian second tier, scoring a whopping 19 goals in 24 appearances before returning to his parent club, Salzburg.

Simic has made a number of Champions League appearances already in his career and has even picked up a goal and assist in the competition.

Roko Simic's 2023/24 league stats with RB Salzburg, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 28 5 1

At 6ft 3, the forward seems the perfect fit at the Stadium of Light as they have struggled to find a prolific number nine over the last couple of seasons.

Croation outlet, Germanijak, recently revealed that Simic has travelled to England ahead of a proposed medical, which is fanastic news for Sunderland fans as the deal looks to be materialising.

Sunderland fan pundit very excited by the Croatian

As mentioned, Sunderland's young squad could go really far in the Championship this season, but Simic looks as though he could be the final piece of Le Bris' puzzle.

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit, Eddy Bamber, spoke about the prospect of signing the forward, and was hugely inspired by him, compared to other targets.

"The signing of Simic is intriguing. Looking at his stats, he's 20 years old, and he's already got 34 goals to his name in all competitions across his career, including a Champions League goal against Benfica."

"That's really, really good for his age. You look at [Alexandre] Mendy, he's 30, and he's scored 60 goals in his career, so he's already halfway there compared to Mendy, and he's also in a top flight league."

"I'm more excited about Simic than I am Mendy, which seems to be all up in the air. I don't know if that deal is going to go ahead, I don't think anyone does!"

'I'm excited by this one, and he's 6ft 3, so a little bit of added height to the team. Get him on the end of some Jack Clarke crosses if we can keep him - Exciting prospect."