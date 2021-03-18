Charlton Athletic News
‘Really good feeling about this’ – Charlton make significant appointment: The verdict
Phil Spencer
I’ve got a really good feeling about this.
I think he’s the perfect manager to take them forward.
Adkins has been unlucky at his last couple of jobs, and I don’t think it would be fair to judge him at all on his last role in charge of Hull City, as he had to deal with a number of off-the-field restrictions.
Charlton are a team that haven’t been at their best this season, but they’re still in contention for a top-six finish, which remains a possibility still.
He’s a manager that is often looking for the positives in any situation, and I think that’s what Charlton need at this moment in time.
He ticks all the boxes for me, and I think they’re in with a serious chance of promotion with him in charge.
It’s a really surprising one and it’s an appointment that has come out of the blue.
I have respect for Adkins for the job he did at Hull. It was never a happy camp behind the scenes there, but he guided them to 13th in 2018/19 before leaving at the end of the season.
He knows what it takes to win promotion, however, his last promotion came in 2010 with Southampton, so I do fear that the EFL has become a lot more competitive since then.
But he is a vastly experienced manager and a knowledgeable pair of hands, and he will know how to manage expectations of being in charge of a big club.
Charlton are in a good position in League One and they should get a bit of a bounce from this.