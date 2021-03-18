‘Really good feeling about this’ – Charlton make significant appointment: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nigel Adkins is the new manager at Charlton with him succeeding Lee Bowyer and he’ll be looking to try and help the Addicks into the play-offs come the end of the season, alongside assistant Johnnie Jackson.

A man that’s earned promotion from League One before with the likes of Southampton, he’ll be aiming to do the same again at The Valley.

Will he prove to be a good appointment, though? Our writers discuss…

Phil Spencer

I’ve got a really good feeling about this.

Charlton Athletic are a team who have the potential to go all the way in the League One promotion race this term, but it will be tough.

With Lee Bowyer moving on they needed a boss who would come in and lift the spirits of those in the squad and I believe that Nigel Adkins can do just that.

A top-six finish is firmly on the cards and with a new boss in charge I believe that they’ll just squeeze into the play-off spots.

Jacob Potter

I think he’s the perfect manager to take them forward. Adkins has been unlucky at his last couple of jobs, and I don’t think it would be fair to judge him at all on his last role in charge of Hull City, as he had to deal with a number of off-the-field restrictions. Charlton are a team that haven’t been at their best this season, but they’re still in contention for a top-six finish, which remains a possibility still. He’s a manager that is often looking for the positives in any situation, and I think that’s what Charlton need at this moment in time. He ticks all the boxes for me, and I think they’re in with a serious chance of promotion with him in charge.

George Harbey

It’s a really surprising one and it’s an appointment that has come out of the blue. I have respect for Adkins for the job he did at Hull. It was never a happy camp behind the scenes there, but he guided them to 13th in 2018/19 before leaving at the end of the season. He knows what it takes to win promotion, however, his last promotion came in 2010 with Southampton, so I do fear that the EFL has become a lot more competitive since then. But he is a vastly experienced manager and a knowledgeable pair of hands, and he will know how to manage expectations of being in charge of a big club. Charlton are in a good position in League One and they should get a bit of a bounce from this.