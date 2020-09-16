‘Really good business’ – These Derby County fans react to incoming transfer news

Derby County have completed the signing of Kamil Jozwiak this morning, with the Polish international’s arrival confirmed on the club’s official website.

Jozwiak has signed a four-year deal with the Rams and links up with Phillip Cocu’s squad to take part in the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign and beyond.

It’s an undisclosed fee that’s secured the service of the 22-year-old winger, who joins the club from Lech Poznan.

Quiz: 6 of these Derby County facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Le Coq Sportif have never been Derby's kit manufacturer True False

During his time in Poland, the winger made 104 league appearances and scored 15 times.

Eight of those goals came in the 2019/20 season, with Jozwiak also registering four assists.

His move to the Championship sees him bolster Derby’s attacking options, which were looking depleted over the weekend as they began the new season with a 2-0 defeat to Reading FC.

There’s a chance that their latest signing could debut this weekend against Luton Town.

On the back of the signing, we dive into the reaction of the Derby supporters, who are mainly delighted…..

Looks to be an excellent signing. We're desperate for more quality though. — M_Twedds (@Tweddds) September 16, 2020

Well done to the club for getting this one done. Really good business. — NJM (@middo247) September 16, 2020

He is here and he’s is perfect — James Tew (@official_tewey5) September 16, 2020

Finally 👌🏻🐏 — Martin Bunning (@MartinBunning) September 16, 2020

Official: the rams going up! — Kacper Górski (@K_Goorsky) September 16, 2020

That sort of reaction was understandable, but amongst other Derby fans, they are desperate to see the announcement of Jordon Ibe’s return.

Here is a look at some of what was said on that part…

Ok, one great step lads! Now ibe and then we will celebrate 🎉 — Elliot 🐏 (@dcfcelliot) September 16, 2020

This isn’t Ibe — Brandon 🐏 (@brandonamess16_) September 16, 2020

ThIs IsNt IbE oR vYdRa! — Robert (@Rob_K82) September 16, 2020