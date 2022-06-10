“Really good business” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to reported imminent addition of 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are closing in on signing Darragh Lenihan from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

The Irishman has been a very dependable centre back for Rovers in recent seasons and he would fit nicely into Chris Wilder’s 3-5-2 formation.

The 28-year-old is certainly a promotion pushing player in the Championship, and therefore he reflects value in the market on a free.

Lenihan was a key cog in taking Rovers close to a play-off finish in 2021/22 but will arrive at Boro with more realistic promotion aspirations.

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt believes that Lenihan’s leadership qualities will be crucial on Teesside next season.

Speaking to Football League World, Malt said: “Darragh Lenihan signing would represent really good business for Boro and would kick-off the summer transfer window in a really positive light.

“He brings that natural leadership that has been lacking in the Middlesbrough setup for a few years now.

“Neil Warnock mentioned it, Chris Wilder mentioned it too.

“He (Lenihan) has that natural ability to lead having been a captain for Blackburn for a few years now.

“He has that experience as well having racked up 250 appearances for Rovers.

“Stylistically, he suits Chris Wilder’s style of play, being that wide centre back and bringing the ball into midfield.

“Of course, he was a midfielder earlier in his career, so it’s good business, a free transfer as well, as I said, it’s a really good start to the transfer window for Boro as soon as we bring him in.”