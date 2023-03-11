“Really frustrating” – Alex Neil reacts to Stoke City’s 3-2 win v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City built on last weekend’s 5-1 win at Sunderland with a 3-2 victory over Blackburn Rovers on Friday evening.

This positive run of form has been a long time coming for the Potters who will have been nervous about their position above the relegation zone at times this season.

The final ten games of the campaign offers a chance for the Potters to build momentum and positivity around their chances of pushing for a top six finish next term, something they have not come close to achieving in five seasons since dropping to the Championship.

The victory was made a lot nervier than it needed to be with Ben Brereton Diaz and Sam Gallagher trimming the deficit in the final five minutes of normal time.

Neil reflected on a mainly promising performance in speaking to the club’s media team after the game.

He said: “I was really pleased in the fact that I thought, against a play-off competing team, we were excellent for 80 minutes.

“The last ten minutes is really frustrating, we stopped doing the basics well, we didn’t stop crosses, we gave possession away too cheaply, you can make excuses that I brought some players on but at 3-0 with ten minutes to go, we’ve got another game on Tuesday evening, I wanted to take some of the players off to rest their legs and give some of the other lads an opportunity.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out as well as we’d like so that’s something for me to think about.

“I don’t want that to take away from the first 80 minutes because I thought that was excellent and I thought we thoroughly deserved to win the game.”

The Verdict

The Potters are nine points off the play-offs with ten matches to play ahead of this afternoon’s second tier fixtures.

That is a huge gap to make up in that time but definitely a situation that will bring comfort to supporters given their downward trajectory at times this term.

Stoke have a strong core group in the squad that should be capable of firmly placing themselves in the top half of next season, and the remaining stretch could be utilised to further bring supporters onside ahead of next term.

Tyrese Campbell’s return to form is a huge boost to the Potters and the 23-year-old is one of the most dangerous forwards in the division in a vein of form like his current one.