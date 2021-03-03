‘Really frustrates me’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans discuss individual in wake of Luton defeat

Nottingham Forest endured a disappointing night on Tuesday, as they were beaten -0 by Luton Town at The City Ground.

Although Forest enjoyed much of the possession and opportunities, it was Luton who would claim all three points, thanks to Ryan Tunncliffe’s finish from a Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu cross midway through the second half.

That defeat was only Forest’s second loss in their last nine league games, and one player who seemingly struggled in that game, was Glenn Murray.

The 37-year-old striker was handed his fourth consecutive start by manager Chris Hughton against the Hatters, but would miss some good chances to get his side on the scoresheet, with the veteran seemingly starting to feel the miles in his legs after so much football recently.

That is a point that Forest fans were keen to make as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts after the game, with Murray’s performance a particular talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the striker’s latest outing.

The 10 games from Bournemouth to Brentford I predicted that Murray would score 6 goals and be our top scorer. I now realise that was the pipe dream of a mad man. #nffc — Matty⚽️ (@MattyPNFFC) March 2, 2021

In our position I understand why CH bought Murray in. But I’m sick to death of signing ‘has beens.’ If it takes a few years to build with mighten and a few young signings then so be it. At least we will be progressing positively instead of the same routine we are stuck in #nffc — josh (@Joshnffc16) March 2, 2021

Murray will be good coming off the bench or starting the odd game not starting 3 games in a row in the spare of 6 days at 37 his best days are well behind him #nffc — Age of Ashley (@Iam2phenomenal) March 2, 2021

Looked good for 60 minutes however Murray really frustrates me, yes he had one good game against the worst team in the championship, but don’t start the 37 year old for the majority of games biology states it won’t end well #nffc — Michael Probbing (@mprob85) March 2, 2021

Absolutely terrible watching forest this season, so re-active. Why wait till we are losing to make subs try and win the game. Murray looked tired after 30 mins, knocks needs a rest, Cafu hasn’t done anything in the last 5/6 games, krivinovic needs a rest. Poor performance. #NFFC — James Sutherland (@NFFCSuthers89) March 2, 2021

It’s bad when you look 10x worse when you make subs.

Don’t want to blame anyone, but Murray needed to come off and we should have kept the shape.#nffc — Pank (@Panks80) March 2, 2021

Does Murray run a marathon for his pre-match warm up? #nffc — Con (@ConorCrossland_) March 2, 2021

Games might have caught up with Murray tonight #nffc — Pat O’Hara (@PatoharaPat) March 2, 2021

How is Murray still on? He looked knackered after 10 mins! #nffc — ScatmanRon (@ScatmanRon) March 2, 2021