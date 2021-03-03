Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Really frustrates me’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans discuss individual in wake of Luton defeat

Nottingham Forest endured a disappointing night on Tuesday, as they were beaten -0 by Luton Town at The City Ground.

Although Forest enjoyed much of the possession and opportunities, it was Luton who would claim all three points, thanks to Ryan Tunncliffe’s finish from a Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu cross midway through the second half.

That defeat was only Forest’s second loss in their last nine league games, and one player who seemingly struggled in that game, was Glenn Murray.

The 37-year-old striker was handed his fourth consecutive start by manager Chris Hughton against the Hatters, but would miss some good chances to get his side on the scoresheet, with the veteran seemingly starting to feel the miles in his legs after so much football recently.

That is a point that Forest fans were keen to make as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts after the game, with Murray’s performance a particular talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the striker’s latest outing.


