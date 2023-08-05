Southampton were dominant in their opening match of the 2023-24 Championship season against Sheffield Wednesday, but they had to survive somewhat of a scare before picking up all three points at Hillsborough.

With the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Carlos Alcaraz and Kyle Walker-Peters in the starting line-up, new head coach Russell Martin certainly had plenty of class to call upon and chances were also given to Will Smallbone and Nathan Tella as well.

It was the latter whose rocket headed goalwards after just eight minutes, with the ball nestling in the corner of Cameron Dawson's goal via the slightest of touches from Adam Armstrong's head.

Even though they had a dominant half possession-wise, Southampton could not add to their goal tally and just a few minutes into the second half, Wednesday struck through Lee Gregory to equalise.

With the Saints having fire-power on the bench though, they were always favourites to land all three points and it was Che Adams who came onto the pitch to slot home the winning goal on 87 minutes from Ward-Prowse's assist.

Despite picking up all three points in his first match as Southampton manager though, Martin wasn't happy with absolutely everything his side did despite all the positivity.

Why is Russell Martin frustrated following Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton?

Whilst Martin was mostly pleased with what his Southampton side did against Wednesday, conceding from a set piece early on in the second half is ultimately the thing he was most unhappy about.

Will Smallbone was towered over by Owls defender Iorfa, who nodded the ball across to Gregory to fire home, and whilst Southampton took all three points back to the south coast in the end, defending from corners and free-kicks is something that Martin feels as though he still has to work on with his new squad.

"I think there's so much growth in the players and the structure of the team," Martin told Sky Sports.

"I think the easiest trap to fall into tonight would have been to lose a bit of discipline, a bit of structure, but they really stuck at it, which is not easy at all when they're having a good time.

"I hope the players enjoyed it, it looked like they were having fun - we conceded a set piece which I'm really frustrated about and Championship set pieces are so important.

"So, there's loads of improvement to make and we will learn loads from that tonight, but what I have learnt that the players are so willing to do it and they have the courage to do it and that's not easy - so I'm really, really grateful for that."

Who do Southampton play next?

Up next for the Saints is a trip to Kent to face League Two outfit Gillingham in the first round of the EFL Cup.

It is expected to be a heavily rotated line-up for the Saints, with Russell Martin having a big squad currently and it would be unwise not to use it against lower league opposition.

The likes of 17-year-old winger Sam Amo-Ameyaw may also get a chance from the very start with other players looking to impress Martin.