“Really exciting talent” – Leicester City eye transfer move for star impressing at Burnley: The verdict

Leicester City are one of multiple Premier League clubs casting an eye over Burnley defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

That is as per Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who reports that the Foxes are among regular watchers of the Manchester City loanee this season.

The 20-year-old has appeared in all 20 of Burnley’s Championship matches so far this season, impressing as the Clarets sit top of the division.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not Harwood-Bellis would be a good addition at the King Power Stadium.

Billy Mulley

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a Premier League level player who is currently plying his trade in the Championship and I don’t have many doubts about the 20-year-old making the step up to the top tier.

Ticking every possible box there is to tick for a young defender, Harwood-Bellis has thrived in the Championship under Vincent Kompany.

Of course, a move to the Premier League at this stage comes with no guarantees of regular football.

However, Manchester City would likely only sanction a Premier League loan move if there is a good opportunity for an individual to feature fairly regularly.

When considering the impact that young players make at Leicester and when considering their impressive style of play, Leicester would be a good destination.

Ned Holmes

It’s only a matter of time before Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a Premier League regular, in my eyes.

The 20-year-old has been excellent on loan at Burnley this season and is a really exciting talent.

Defensively he’s been solid while he’s fantastic in possession.

It speaks volumes that Vincent Kompany, one of the Premier League’s greatest ever centre-backs, rates him so highly.

Even so, he may not make the cut at the Etihad and Leicester would be wise to move quickly for him.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s definitely an interesting link, and you’d like to know whether Leicester have a loan move or a permanent one in mind.

Nevertheless, you do feel it is a move perhaps done at the end of the season so as not to disrupt the player’s season.

Harwood-Bellis is impressing for Burnley down in the Championship and developing well – everything you want from a loan really. In that sense, it would make little sense for City to cut short his Turf Moor stay unless it were for a permanent sale in January.

The 20-year-old’s future definitely lies in the Premier League, but, given his age and the ability he has already shown, I’d be surprised if City were willing to sell just yet.

He may not be ready for football at the Etihad even next summer, though, and that is when Leicester will surely make their move, be it a temporary or permanent one.