This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have agreed a fee with Cheltenham Town for striker Alfie May, according to Gloucestershire Live journalist Jon Palmer.

The Addicks face significant competition for May's signature as "other clubs remain in the race" for May, with Derby County, Wrexham, Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Gillingham among the sides to be linked.

May enjoyed another excellent season for the Robins this year, scoring 22 goals and providing four assists in 46 appearances in all competitions to help Wade Elliott's men to a 16th-placed finish.

The 29-year-old, who joined Cheltenham from Doncaster Rovers in January 2020 for just £5,000, is under contract at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium until at least the summer of 2024, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

The Robins are expected to receive a six-figure fee for May should he depart this summer.

Would Alfie May be a good signing for Charlton Athletic?

FLW's Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming believes that May would be an excellent signing for the Addicks and predicted he could lead a play-off push at The Valley next season.

"Alfie May would be a really solid and smart signing," Ben said.

"He's proven in League One, done it with Cheltenham in the last couple of years and he looks like he could repeat that kind of form in our side and supplement Leaburn and Aneke if he's fit.

"You look at the clubs that are linked with him as well, there is a lot of competition which is good if you can get the signature in the end.

"I think he's got links to South East London, so that could be something that works in our favour.

"He's probably about as good as you're going to get for this level in terms of a guy with a proven track record, so I think it'd be a really exciting signing and certainly someone that could spearhead a campaign towards the play-offs."

Will Charlton Athletic sign Alfie May?

It seems the Addicks are leading the race for May's signature at this point.

But there is significant interest in his services and given Charlton's well-documented ownership issues, if another club were to make an offer that exceeds their bid, they could be priced out of a move.

The Addicks would be unlikely to be able to compete financially with the likes of Derby, Wrexham and any Championship clubs, but they have made an early move for May and that could increase their chances of completing a deal.

It would be something of a coup for Charlton if they can recruit May and given his excellent record at the level in recent years, he would be an outstanding addition for Dean Holden's side.