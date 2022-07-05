“Really exciting” – Portsmouth fan pundit reacts as Pompey eye transfer move for West Brom player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth had a fairly good season last year as they finished tenth in the league and one player that stood out for them was goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu who joined the club on loan from Manchester City.

However, after returning to his parent club, the goalkeeper has now been signed by Premier League Southampton.

In Pompey’s search for a new goalkeeper, they are linked with Josh Griffiths from West Brom with Steve Bruce considering his future at the Hawthorns.

Griffiths spent last season on loan with Lincoln City and we asked FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Tom for his thoughts on the potential arrival at Fratton Park: “Yeah, the Josh Griffiths one is really exciting.

“I think Lincoln had a good season with him. I spoke to a friend of mine who’s a Lincoln fan and he told me that he has got a mistake in him but he’s a good keeper which is what we need.

“Obviously, we’re used to the sort of levels of Gavin Bazunu which is a cut above in League One, a cut above in the Championship and he’s now going to be first choice, unfortunately it is down the road, but he’s going to be first choice in the Premier League next season which I think speaks volumes about that man.

“Will Josh Griffiths be able to follow in his footsteps and be able to provide the kind of consistency in terms of a safe pair of hands between the sticks? I’m not sure, but I do think he will be a very close second.

“I think it would be nice if it could be a permanent deal, I think we’re going to struggle with that given the longevity of his contract with West Brom.

“If it is a season long loan, if you’re going to bring in a loan player, you want it to be your goalkeeper don’t you, that’s the one area where you’re happy to make it a loan deal.

“So if he can continue to grow and develop and learn as a player and as a keeper at Pompey, which I think we harbour development really nicely at this moment in time, then I think Griffiths could be a really good keeper for us.”

25 quiz questions about Portsmouth managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 What position did Danny Cowley play? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

The Verdict:

It’s always going to be a bit of a rough one for Portsmouth fans this summer after having someone like Bazunu in the club last season, someone who will be in the top flight next season, you can understand that a new signing will probably feel like a downgrade.

However, Griffiths picked up experience in the league with Lincoln last season and although his level of clean sheets wasn’t astounding, he seems to have been well liked and looked fairly solid.

At only 20-years-old, Pompey would be hoping they got a player they would be able to develop further which makes this a promising acquisition for the club.