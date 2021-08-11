‘Really exciting’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team announcement

Nottingham Forest will be looking to return to winning ways this evening as they take on Bradford City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds will be looking to redeem themselves slightly after losing the first game of their Championship season, falling to a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City at the weekend.

Tonight presents Hughton with an opportunity to reshuffle his squad, though, with League Two Bradford visiting the City Ground.

That brings us on to tonight’s team news, with Hughton making a number of changes to his side for this evening’s clash…

A number of academy graduates have been given their chance to impress, with Fin Back, Riley Harbottle, Baba Fernandes, Jayden Richardson and Ateef Konate among those to start.

There is also a full debut for Ethan Horvath, who became Forest’s first signing of the summer when he arrived from Club Brugge earlier this summer.

Going forward, Philip Zinckernagel is given his first start in a Garibaldi shirt, with Joao Carvalho and Alex Mighten also playing in offensive roles.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the team…

Surprised how much he’s changed it as Sunday he was saying how they was unfit due to lack of pre season games… — Scott Bunting (@NFFCBunting) August 11, 2021

Really exciting team that — Jake Douglas (@Jake_Dougie) August 11, 2021

Brilliant…. What's not to like in this lineup #coyr — Conor McKeever (@conorjmckeever) August 11, 2021

Love it. Go on young ‘uns! — Rich Andrew (@richandrew) August 11, 2021

Why so many changes? The 2 pre season games we missed clearly showed V cov.. should of gone full strength — – (@Hughtxn) August 11, 2021

Love it 😀 — Jx (@funoxfordjim) August 11, 2021

Why not give Swan a run not botherd about tonight anyway but put a performance in — darren steele (@darrens38555153) August 11, 2021