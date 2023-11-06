Highlights New Millwall boss Joe Edwards is thrilled to have landed his first managerial job at the club, expressing his pride and excitement for the opportunity.

The decision to appoint Edwards as the successor to Gary Rowett reflects a change in direction for Millwall, as they hope he can bring a more stylish brand of football to the team.

Director of Football Operations and Recruitment, Alex Aldridge, believes Edwards is a highly-motivated and dynamic coach who is a great long-term fit for the club, citing his strong principles and clear ideas for taking the team forward.

New Millwall boss Joe Edwards has revealed his delight at landing the Millwall managerial job, with his appointment announced on Monday afternoon.

Who is Joe Edwards?

To the surprise of many, Gary Rowett left the club last month, and the Lions hierarchy have undertaken a lengthy process to find his replacement.

And, in another unexpected twist, it became apparent in the past few days that Edwards was set to land his first managerial role with the Championship side.

The 37-year-old does arrive with good coaching pedigree, having worked as part of the backroom team with Chelsea, Everton and most recently as the England U20 boss.

Joe Edwards discusses Millwall manager job

Now though, he will have his first taste of being the main man in the professional game, as Millwall confirmed Edwards as Rowett’s successor.

Clearly, there is a lot of risk to this potential move, but it also signals a change in direction for the Londoners, who will be hoping that Edwards can encourage a more stylish brand of football, as well as building on the fine work that Rowett did at The Den.

Speaking to the club’s media, Edwards has given his first words to the supporters, as he explained his pride at being given such an opportunity.

“Firstly, it's a really proud day for me and my family. Although I have been coaching for a long time, a lot of people will be aware that this is my first job managing as Head Coach. Throughout the years, at various levels, you think you would like to have the opportunity to make the step-up. To do it at a club like this, to be Head Coach of Millwall Football Club - I don't take that lightly at all. I'm really excited.”

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

Why did Millwall appoint Joe Edwards?

As well as that, Director of Football Operations and Recruitment, Alex Aldridge, gave an insight into why the club made the decision to give Edwards his first managerial role.

“We have taken our time to conduct a thorough recruitment process, and we are delighted to welcome Joe to Millwall. Joe is a highly-motivated, dynamic coach who is held in high regard by everyone he has worked with at Chelsea, Everton and the Football Association, and we feel he is a great long-term fit for the club.

“Joe has strong principles and clear ideas for taking the team forwards and given his background in developing young players fully understands the importance of having a strong link with our Academy.”

What next for Millwall?

After a tough run following Rowett’s exit, it’s good that Millwall have now made a call, and all attention can now turn to Edwards, who will be looking to get his ideas across to the players.

Clearly, this is an appointment with the long-term in mind, and whilst it’s a risk, it’s a move that could pay off.

Ultimately, Edwards needs time, but he will still feel he can get a lot out of this current squad, and it will be interesting to see how they set up moving forward.

Edwards’ first game is at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.