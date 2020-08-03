Leeds United are reportedly expected to confirm the signing of in-demand Linfield teenager Charlie Allen this week, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

You’d expect it to be a busy few months for the Whites as they prepare for life in the top flight and look to extend Marcelo Bielsa’s time at Elland Road.

One deal it appears they’re very close to getting done is the signing of Allen, with Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post reporting that it is expected this week.

Expecting Charlie Allen's move to Leeds United from Linfield to be confirmed this week. Described as a 'very good' footballer by David Healy. #lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 3, 2020

It has been reported previously that the Whites have agreed a fee in the region of £300,000 with the Northern Irish club and that Allen will sign a scholarship deal that will become a three-and-a-half-year professional contract when he turns 17 in October.

Leeds seem to have fought off some very tough competition to secure the teenager’s signature, with Chelsea, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester City all understood to be keen.

It is thought that Allen’s family were impressed by the Elland Road outfit and the detailed research they had done into the 16-year-old.

Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with? Atletico Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna

The news that Leeds are close to confirming the deal has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts and some concerned after mistaking him for a player at the other end of his career.

Read their reaction here:

When you accidentally read Charlie Adam and nearly choke on a sandwich 😳 — Adam Haywood (@DonVito_84) August 3, 2020

Am I the only one who read that as Charlie Adam and got seriously worried 😅😅 — LUFC ⚪️🟡Ryan⚫️🔴 (@LUFC_Rion) August 3, 2020

You’d kind of hope he’d be very good at football 😁 — R T (@RRRRTTTT19800) August 3, 2020

Really excited by this. Does this mean anything for Bogusz though? Look like they play a similar position — MOTweets (C) 🏆 (@MOTweets1919) August 3, 2020

very good graham — pov (@PovedaSZN) August 3, 2020

Sounds good!! — Alan (@MrGigging) August 3, 2020

Why did I read that as Charlie Adam..😂😂 https://t.co/nGhDIDXaan — Jade (@jadepopex) August 3, 2020

Who is Charlie Allen ?? And from Linfield. Really ?? Are we serious? We need players from AC Milan Barca and the like. We are in the PREM not the chuffing Northern League. Pleaseeeeeee!! https://t.co/dV4NIyOklT — goalsparta (@rivieradan) August 3, 2020