Nottingham Forest

‘Really encouraging to hear’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with 6-goal defender

Oxford United defender Josh Ruffels has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, as per The Athletic.

Ruffels has been a fantastic servant to the U’s, making over 300 appearances for the club he joined from Coventry City in 2013.

This season, the 27-year-old has been reliable as ever, scoring six goals and registering six assists in a total of 44 appearances this term.

But his contract is up in the summer, and despite previously stating that he would stay at the Kassam Stadium for the rest of his career, interest is starting to emerge.

The Athletic claim that Forest have watched Ruffels with interest this season, and could make a move in the summer.

There could be scope to bring in a new left-back for Chris Hughton, with Yuri Ribeiro out of contract in the summer and uncertainty over Nicholas Ioannou and Gaetan Bong’s future.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the links with Ruffels…


