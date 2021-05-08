‘Really encouraging to hear’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to links with 6-goal defender

Oxford United defender Josh Ruffels has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, as per The Athletic.

Ruffels has been a fantastic servant to the U’s, making over 300 appearances for the club he joined from Coventry City in 2013.

This season, the 27-year-old has been reliable as ever, scoring six goals and registering six assists in a total of 44 appearances this term.

But his contract is up in the summer, and despite previously stating that he would stay at the Kassam Stadium for the rest of his career, interest is starting to emerge.

The Athletic claim that Forest have watched Ruffels with interest this season, and could make a move in the summer.

There could be scope to bring in a new left-back for Chris Hughton, with Yuri Ribeiro out of contract in the summer and uncertainty over Nicholas Ioannou and Gaetan Bong’s future.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the links with Ruffels…

I do find the links so far quite refreshing, to be honest. — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) May 7, 2021

It's good to see us looking closer to home for potential signings. Our overseas recruitment hasn't gone too well over the last few years. — ᄃЯΛIG ↗️ (@Craig74Davies) May 7, 2021

@Grant Maybe, just maybe they’re learning? Hungry players with something to prove. (Not the Luke Freeman kind of hungry, either!) — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) May 7, 2021

the model I think most fans wanted years ago, alongside that of some experience and our own youth, so hope they follow through with this. These type of players (imo) would be more hungry to succeed aswell, rather than them dinosaurs picking up one last big contract 📝🦖 #nffc — Alex Cockayne (@AlexCocky5) May 7, 2021

Think we need to do this more instead of looking abroad — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) May 7, 2021

At last! 🙌🏽 — Andy (@gsyandy) May 7, 2021

Really encouraging to hear! A good mix of young, hungry talent, and championship experience is what will get us out of the division! — Ash Young (@ASHJY97) May 7, 2021