Leeds United

‘Really disappointing’ – These Leeds United fans are torn over controversial Marcelo Bielsa call ahead of Barnsley

Elland Road plays host to a huge Championship fixture this afternoon, with Leeds United entertaining Barnsley.  

Leeds are on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League and heading into this fixture need four points from three games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are being pushed all the way by West Brom and Brentford in the hunt for promotion, with the pair both putting points on the board earlier in the midweek fixtures.

Today, it is over to Bielsa’s side, who take on struggling Barnsley, who are facing up to dropping back into League One.

For this game, Bielsa has been forced into one change, with Kalvin Phillips missing through injury and Gaetano Berardi coming into the side.

Illan Meslier retains his place in goal, despite the return of Kiko Casilla on the bench, with Luke Ayling, Berardi, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas across the defence.

Ben White steps up into Phillips’ role in the midfield, where attacking duo, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, join him.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison are tasked with providing the width, with Patrick Bamford, as usual, leading the line for Bielsa.

In reaction to the team news, many fans voiced their opinion on Casilla’s inclusion amongst the substitutes on the back of his ban for racism


