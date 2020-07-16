‘Really disappointing’ – These Leeds United fans are torn over controversial Marcelo Bielsa call ahead of Barnsley

Elland Road plays host to a huge Championship fixture this afternoon, with Leeds United entertaining Barnsley.

Leeds are on the cusp of promotion back to the Premier League and heading into this fixture need four points from three games.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are being pushed all the way by West Brom and Brentford in the hunt for promotion, with the pair both putting points on the board earlier in the midweek fixtures.

Today, it is over to Bielsa’s side, who take on struggling Barnsley, who are facing up to dropping back into League One.

For this game, Bielsa has been forced into one change, with Kalvin Phillips missing through injury and Gaetano Berardi coming into the side.

📋 Team news in! One change to the side which defeated Swansea, as Gaetano Berardi replaces Kalvin Phillips — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 16, 2020

Illan Meslier retains his place in goal, despite the return of Kiko Casilla on the bench, with Luke Ayling, Berardi, Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas across the defence.

Ben White steps up into Phillips’ role in the midfield, where attacking duo, Mateusz Klich and Tyler Roberts, join him.

Helder Costa and Jack Harrison are tasked with providing the width, with Patrick Bamford, as usual, leading the line for Bielsa.

In reaction to the team news, many fans voiced their opinion on Casilla’s inclusion amongst the substitutes on the back of his ban for racism…

Get Kiko off the bench and out of the club. Embarassing from us — Cal Unchained (@CallumRG21) July 16, 2020

Why is Kiko on the bench? The guy was banned for making racist remarks…. — Jamie Stevenson (@JayStevo86) July 16, 2020

Meslier should keep his spot until proven otherwise! People saying why is Kiko on the Bench? He’s done his ban and if he has to come on in the last minute and save a peno you will all change your tune!! — Luke Bishop 💙💛 (@lufc_bishop) July 16, 2020

So many people complaining about kiko, I didn't see this many against him before!! So everyone hates him now we have no proven facts of anything — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) July 16, 2020

Thank flip Casilla isn’t playing — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) July 16, 2020

Really disappointing that Casilla is on the bench — Cynical Leeds (@Cynical_Leeds) July 16, 2020