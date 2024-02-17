Highlights Middlesbrough's promotion hopes have faded in February with two losses and a draw.

With a lack of firepower, scoring has been a major struggle for Boro this season.

Missing out on key striker signings could lead to another slow start next season.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough’s promotion hopes have taken a big dent in the month of February.

Michael Carrick’s side failed to win any of their first three games this month, drawing one and losing two.

Defeats to Bristol City and Preston North End have seen the team slide into the bottom half of the table.

A lack of firepower has been a big concern for the side this season, with Boro failing to reinforce their attacking options during the January window.

This could prove costly in their bid to earn a play-off place, having come fourth last year with the likes of Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer in their ranks.

Middlesbrough’s frustrating striker search

FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has some sympathy for the club’s search for a new forward given clear attempts were made to strengthen in that area.

However, she has warned that a failure to bring someone in soon in the summer could lead to another slow start to the campaign, which has proven costly in this year’s pursuit of a top six finish.

“Absolutely, it’s been a significant void in our squad since the summer, and I think back then when we didn’t land Tom Cannon, who it seemed like we were really pulling for, then we were all looking towards January,” Malt told Football League World.

“And the fact that we didn’t bring one in is really disappointing.

“I do sympathise with Boro though because, in January, it was a seemingly difficult market to land a striker because Boro are far from the only side that were looking for one.

“By all accounts, we did make a bid for Brandon Vazquez from FC Cincinnati but he moved to Monterrey in Mexico, and given that they’re a big club in Mexico that they would be offering him quite a lot of money.

“The right striker is the difference between getting into the play-offs and not getting into the play-offs.

“The last three games have shown we’re quite blunt up top, and there is a massive hole in quality in regards to actually scoring goals, and converting chances into goals.

“It’s been frustrating and hopefully Boro can rectify that in the summer.

“Otherwise, we might be having another slow start next season.”

Middlesbrough's top scorers

Middlesbrough top 5 scorers - 2023/24 (as of February 16th) Source: Fbref.com Player Name Appearances (starts) Goals Isaiah Jones 26 (22) 5 Sam Greenwood 25 (20) 5 Josh Coburn 21 (11) 5 Emmanuel Latte Lath 16 (10) 5 Marcus Forss 14 (6) 5

Middlesbrough finished fourth in the table last year, but narrowly missed out on promotion with a semi-final defeat to Coventry City in the play-offs.

The team’s top scorer was Akpom, who bagged 29 in the Championship which was the most of anyone in the division.

Boro’s top scorer this campaign is a five-way tie between Isaiah Jones, Sam Greenwood, Josh Coburn, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Marcus Forss, with five each.

Lack of Middlesbrough goals will be frustrating for Carrick too

Middlesbrough went from having the top scorer in the division to having a top scorer with just five goals to their name.

A lack of consistent goals from their forward line has been a real issue this campaign, and it is going to cost them a play-off place.

Carrick must be frustrated with this situation, and his work with the team is being undermined by a lack of investment.

While it is right to wait for the right targets instead of simply buying players for the sake of it, the club needs to be more proactive this summer if they are to compete for Premier League promotion.