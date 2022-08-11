“Really disappointed” – Steve Morison responds following Burnley’s transfer approach for Cardiff City player

Cardiff City head coach Steve Morison has expressed his disappointment at Burnley’s transfer approach for youngster Isaak Davies coming out in public, believing that the player’s representatives have pushed it into the media.

News emerged earlier in the week from Football Insider that the Clarets had made a £2.5 million offer for the 20-year-old, who appeared 30 times for the Bluebirds last season in the Championship in his breakthrough year.

That bid was rejected though by Cardiff, who clearly value the forward much higher.

Davies, who has previously attracted attention from both Southampton and Brentford in the Premier League, is currently under contract in the Welsh capital until the summer of 2025, having penned a fresh deal in March.

He hasn’t made an appearance so far this season though, but that is not to do with the transfer speculation as he suffered a knee injury, missing the entirety of pre-season in the process.

Morison wants to keep Davies at all costs, telling the Cardiff hierarchy that he does not want to sell him and has even stated that the club do not know his true value due to the fact he’s got a lot to learn.

The Cardiff head coach though has however expressed his bitter disappointment over how Burnley’s bid has become public, putting the blame firmly in the hands of Davies’ people.

“I don’t know why anyone has to go and release it to the press,” Morison said, per Wales Online.

“It certainly didn’t come from us. Now, poor Isaak Davies will have to put up with him being asked that question. It’s another bit of pressure and another challenge to deal with.

“I remember when it happened to me. As soon as you have a bad game, everyone’s saying ‘he doesn’t want to be here’, then when you have a good game, they’re saying ‘He’s only having a good game because he wants a move’. You literally cannot win.

“But as I said. Really disappointed with the way it’s been handled. I understand why it’s because the people around him would like to push that, which disappoints me as well because some of the people around him are close and connected to the football club.

“For me, wait until you’ve got a deal in place, then bring it to his front door, or he doesn’t have to know about it. If I was looking after a player that’s what I will do.

“But it’s done now. I’m sure he’ll be OK and deal with it in the right way. Let’s hope to see him on the grass soon.”

The Verdict

Morison has every right to be frustrated if a leak has emerged from Davies’ camp regarding the turned down bid.

News coming out in this manner can be really unsettling for a player – especially one that is as inexperienced as Davies is.

It speaks volumes as well that Vincent Kompany has not played down still being in for Davies’ services, with his right-hand man Craig Bellamy surely being an influence having coached the young Welsh forward during his time at Cardiff.

Cardiff are in a strong position though due to the fact that Davies is tied down until June 2025, so they can hold out for a big enough fee if they need to that can keep the club going for the foreseeable future.