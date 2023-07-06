Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres is closing in on a move to Sporting CP in a deal which Fabrizio Romano is claiming is "really close now".

The Swedish international forward has been an outstanding addition for the Sky Blues since his permanent move from Brighton, scoring 17 league goals during the 21/22 campaign, and then following that up with an even better season last time out, netting 21 times in the Championship and recording a further 12 assists.

Such form meant the 25-year-old was always going to attract attention at a higher level, and Coventry’s failure to win promotion, as they lost the play-off final to Luton Town at Wembley, immediately cast Gyokeres' future into doubt.

Gyokeres is heading into the final year of his deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena, which weakens Mark Robins' side's negotiating hand. They risk losing the Swede for nothing next summer if they fail to cash-in now.

There has been plenty of interest in Gyokeres. A quartet of Premier League clubs are said to be keen in the form of West Ham United, Brentford, Fulham, and Wolves.

Serie A side Atalanta are the latest club to be mentioned in association with Gyokeres, as detailed in a report from The Sun.

However, it seems the race for his signature may be over soon, with Lisbon publication The Record stating that Gyokeres is "one step away and is already packing his bags to travel to Lisbon" and join Sporting CP imminently.

That development came before Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Tuesday morning that the transfer is "getting closer", with the hope that it could be finalised in the coming days.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano regarding Gyokeres moving from Coventry City to Sporting CP?

Romano explained that negotiations last night have pushed the move a step closer, with Coventry naming their price.

The Sky Blues are asking for €24 million including add-ons, which is around £20.5 million. Sporting are expected to agree to the terms on Thursday.

The Record had reported a slightly lower figure, they claimed the fee to take Gyokeres to Sporting was to be around €18 million, which can rise to €20 million (£17 million) along with the inclusion of a sell-on clause if Gyokeres is sold on for a profit further down the line.

Romano has described the deal as "really close now" between the two parties.

Is Sporting a good move for Gyokeres?

Gyokeres needs to be playing at a higher level, and obviously the Portuguese top-flight is a higher quality division than the Championship.

Not only that, but the Swedish international can test jimself in European competition, too. Sporting finished fourth in The Primeira Liga, meaning they have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League.

At 25, Gyokeres is entering the peak years of his career as a professional, and could have another move to an even higher level should he yet again manage to prove himself with the Portuguese giants.