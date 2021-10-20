Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Really cemented that position now’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as star dazzles in Portsmouth hammering

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook was able to secure a satisfying win against former side Portsmouth last night, with three second-half goals blowing the home side away on the south coast.

Leading goalscorer Macauley Bonne opened the scoring in the first half, capitalising on Gavin Bazunu’s mistake to put the Tractor Boys 1-0 up at half-time, with some fans nervous about the second 45 at the interval because of their capitulation against Cambridge United at the weekend.

But after grabbing their second ten minutes after half-time through an exquisite finish from Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko got in on the act just four minutes later, securing all three points for Cook’s men before substitute Wes Burns added a fourth.

It wasn’t just the manager who returned to his old club last night. Chaplin, who joined Portsmouth as a youngster before leaving the club permanently in 2019.

He has progressed well since then, joining then-League One side Coventry City from Pompey before making the step up to the second tier with Barnsley.

At Oakwell, he recorded an impressive 25 goal contributions in 86 competitive games, but made the surprise drop to join Ipswich this summer amid their major rebuild under a man who has managed in the second tier before.

But focusing more on Chaplin, what did the Suffolk side’s fans make of his performance on his return to the south coast? Was his performance as good as the 4-0 scoreline suggests?

We take a look at a selection of Tweets reacting to his display.


A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

