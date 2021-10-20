‘Really cemented that position now’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as star dazzles in Portsmouth hammering

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook was able to secure a satisfying win against former side Portsmouth last night, with three second-half goals blowing the home side away on the south coast.

Leading goalscorer Macauley Bonne opened the scoring in the first half, capitalising on Gavin Bazunu’s mistake to put the Tractor Boys 1-0 up at half-time, with some fans nervous about the second 45 at the interval because of their capitulation against Cambridge United at the weekend.

But after grabbing their second ten minutes after half-time through an exquisite finish from Conor Chaplin, Sone Aluko got in on the act just four minutes later, securing all three points for Cook’s men before substitute Wes Burns added a fourth.

It wasn’t just the manager who returned to his old club last night. Chaplin, who joined Portsmouth as a youngster before leaving the club permanently in 2019.

He has progressed well since then, joining then-League One side Coventry City from Pompey before making the step up to the second tier with Barnsley.

At Oakwell, he recorded an impressive 25 goal contributions in 86 competitive games, but made the surprise drop to join Ipswich this summer amid their major rebuild under a man who has managed in the second tier before.

But focusing more on Chaplin, what did the Suffolk side’s fans make of his performance on his return to the south coast? Was his performance as good as the 4-0 scoreline suggests?

We take a look at a selection of Tweets reacting to his display.

Agreed. Apart from the guaranteed two Nsiala moments, we looked solid at the back, and great looking forward, Aluko, Chaplin, Bonne, Edwards and Burns were great. JD was legendary. #itfc — Jim (@MouseSized) October 19, 2021

Chaplin with another great performance as the 10, he’s really cemented that position now. Edmundson excellent also, his recoveries are so important for our high line & improved in the air.

Mixed thoughts on Penney, Toto & Edwards.#itfc — ITFC Analytics (@ITFCAnalytics) October 19, 2021

On repeat 🔁🔁🔁. Chaplin will quickly become a fans favourite, if he isn’t already … #itfc https://t.co/wcQ1LPvQ7Z — Ed King (@edmking85) October 19, 2021

Starting to fall in love with Conor Chaplin, what a great little player we’ve signed there #itfc — Rob Washford (@RobWashford) October 19, 2021

Edmundson was absolutely tremendous. JD and Toto too. Evans looks so much better since Morsy arrived and took some of the responsibility off his shoulders. Chaplin and Bonne a real handful. It’s a night of massive positives #itfc — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) October 19, 2021

Fantastic 4-0 win. More pleased with that clean sheet. Chaplin quality. Edmundson and Donacien were solid. Thought aluko was only here for the papa johns but think he’s my new favourite player now. #itfc — Bradley Dowson (@conrad_eclipse) October 19, 2021

Chaplin has been brilliant tonight, as have Morsy and so many #itfc — Dominic DEAN 📸 (@ddphotograph) October 19, 2021

I think Chaplin has cemented the number 10 position as his. Right little baller #itfc — Justin (@Justin__Herbert) October 19, 2021