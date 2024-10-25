This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is a "really big blow" for Leeds United to lose both Largue Ramazani and Junior Firpo to injury ahead of their clash with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the Elland Road club, Kris Smith, who is however, still confident of his side picking up a win this weekend.

Daniel Farke's side have already had plenty of injury issues to deal with recently, with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Max Wober all long-term absentees.

Those issues show little sign of letting up either, following the latest updates on Ramazani and Firpo, which seem as though they could be something of a concern among Leeds supporters.

Reaction issued to double setback for Daniel Farke

On Tuesday, Ramazani was forced off just 14 minutes into his side's 2-1 win over Watford, with an ankle issue.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Ashton Gate, Farke revealed that injury will keep the winger out for between four and six weeks.

Having joined in the summer as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville, Ramazani has so far scored three goals and provided one assist in eight appearances for Leeds.

The 23-year-old has started each of the club's last six matches, seemingly making himself first choice in the left-wing role.

Firpo meanwhile, picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Watford, earning him a one-match suspension, which sees him banned for Leeds' trip to Bristol City this weekend.

So far this season, the left-back has started all 11 league games his side have played, producing some of his best form for the club.

That of course, means Farke will be without his two favoured options on the left of the pitch, something Smith feels is a setback, but one the club can cope with.

When asked how big a blow it is to be without both Ramazani and Firpo for Saturday's trip to Bristol City, the Leeds fan told Football League World: "Leeds have been really left-side heavy ever since Daniel Farke's come in.

"I don't know whether that's done to the whole playing style or the personnel that Farke's had with Summerville last season and Ramazani this season, as well as Firpo.

"But having both of your left-sided players out for a game, is a really big blow obviously. If there's such emphasis on that side of the pitch, and we have to change both of them, that's massive.

"Firpo's been one of the best full-backs in the Championship in 2024, and Ramazani been an outstanding signing to replace Summerville, so to lose both of those is a real issue that Farke's got to resolve.

"Having said that, I do have the confidence that we can cope without them, just for this one game though, given that we do have Isaac Schmidt waiting for his chance as an attacking full-back to play on that left-hand-side, and Willy Gnonto, for me that's his best position playing on the left-wing.

"So him coming in to replace Ramazani on that left-hand side and getting Dan James back in the starting lineup is still an incredibly strong lineup.

"It's going to take some getting used to in the game against Bristol City though without two crucial players, on one side of the pitch but we still have enough quality to win games in this league, especially this one at the weekend."

Having taken 22 points from 11 games so far this season, Farke's side go into this game third in the Championship table.

Current Championship standings - as of 25th October 2024 Position Club Played GD Points 1st Sunderland 11 +12 25 2nd Burnley 11 +12 22 3rd Leeds United 11 +11 22 4th West Brom 11 +6 19 5th Sheffield United 11 +6 19* 6th Blackburn Rovers 11 +5 19 *two points deducted

For their part, Bristol City start the weekend tenth in the second-tier standings and are unbeaten in their last six games, although they have won just twice during that run.

Leeds should overcome injury setbacks

Most would certainly expect Farke's side to overcome the blows they have been dealt with Ramazani and Firpo on Saturday afternoon.

Of course, losing both first choice options on the same flank will be a blow, given there is a risk it will unsettle the rythym of the team.

However, if you are going to win promotion this season, as Leeds undoubtedly have ambitions of doing, these are the types of blows they are going to have to deal with.

In Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James, they already have two wingers with proven quality and pedigree at top-flight and international level who they know can come in and make an impact.

It will also be interesting if Isaac Schmidt is the man who comes in as suggested, is able to take his first real chance to impress, something he will surely be keen to do.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though Leeds should still be heading to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City with a fair amount of confidence on Saturday afternoon.