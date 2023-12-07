Highlights Southampton's decision to sign Ross Stewart has backfired due to his recurring injuries.

Stewart's Achilles injury has kept him on the sidelines for a significant amount of time.

The club may need to seek board approval for another striker due to the setback and potential departure of Che Adams.

Carlton Palmer believes that Southampton’s decision to sign Ross Stewart has backfired, with the striker set for another spell out.

Ross Stewart’s injury woes continue

The 27-year-old was prolific at Sunderland over the years, scoring 26 goals as they won promotion to the Championship, and he hit ten in the previous campaign, but injuries restricted him to just 13 appearances.

Stewart also missed the start of this season, having suffered a serious Achilles injury.

Nevertheless, Southampton were still convinced to sign the Scotland international, as they splashed out around £10m to bring the player to St. Mary’s Stadium.

Saints were patient with the striker, as he built up his fitness before making his debut as a substitute in the win over West Brom last month.

Another brief outing from the bench would follow, but it was then confirmed by boss Russell Martin that Stewart had picked up another problem that would rule him out until 2024.

Carlton Palmer makes Ross Stewart claim

With Stewart having entered the final year of his deal with Sunderland before his departure, it’s fair to say the fee Southampton paid was a big talking point.

Clearly, the south coast side felt Stewart could fire them to promotion, and whilst that could still happen, it certainly hasn’t worked out in the way they expected.

And, speaking to FLW, Palmer, who used to play for Saints, admitted it was a decision that has backfired so far.

“It’s bad news, really bad news for Southampton with the latest injury to Ross Stewart.

“I always thought this was a gamble, it wasn’t just a hamstring injury or something like that, it was an Achilles tendon injury. He was going to be on the sidelines for some considerable time.

“I know they jumped the gun because they believed other clubs would be looking for his signature, but I don’t think anyone would have signed him until he had proven his fitness.

“Achilles injuries are very hard to recover from, and hopefully Ross will come back from them, but they’re long-term. So, it was a huge blow for the manager, after the club spent £10m on signing Stewart, and he may need to go to the board and convince them to give him money to buy another striker.

“They’re going very well in the Championship, they’ve got a real chance of automatic promotion. Hopefully, the board will understand, they obviously took a gamble, and it hasn’t worked out. A huge blow for Ross, and for Southampton.”

Southampton’s January transfer plans

With Martin’s side fourth in the Championship, and firmly in the mix for automatic promotion, it proves they have a talented squad. So, wholesale changes next month are not required.

Instead, it will be about adding quality to the ranks if the right player becomes available, and, as Palmer says, a striker is likely to be on the radar.

As well as having doubts about the fitness of Stewart, it’s unclear whether Che Adams will remain at the club, as his contract expires in the summer, so this could be the last chance to get a fee for the forward.