QPR

‘Reality check’ – Plenty of QPR fans vent their frustration after Fulham defeat

QPR fell to a 4-1 defeat at Craven Cottage in the West London derby on Saturday. 

With both sides chasing promotion this season, this was always going to be a game that had an extra edge on top of it being a derby match.

However, it wasn’t a good day at the office for Mark Warburton’s side as they struggled to match Fulham in the second half after a slow start to the first 45.

Fulham did take the lead through Mitrovic with Rob Dickie unable to match the Serbian’s strength. QPR then equalised ten minutes into the second half as Lyndon Dykes rounded the keeper after some brilliant work from Willock but that was it for them as Fulham started to take control.

A five-minute spell proved to be the difference as Fulham swung the game completely in their favour with Mitrovic grabbing his second, before Bobby Decordova-Reid grabbed Fulham’s third and Antonee Robinson put the icing on the cake for Fulham in the 90th minute.

The defending from QPR and lack of control in the game was highlighted by supporters as they took their frustrations to Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say:


Article title: 'Reality check' – Plenty of QPR fans vent their frustration after Fulham defeat

