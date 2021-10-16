‘Reality check’ – Plenty of QPR fans vent their frustration after Fulham defeat

QPR fell to a 4-1 defeat at Craven Cottage in the West London derby on Saturday.

With both sides chasing promotion this season, this was always going to be a game that had an extra edge on top of it being a derby match.

However, it wasn’t a good day at the office for Mark Warburton’s side as they struggled to match Fulham in the second half after a slow start to the first 45.

Fulham did take the lead through Mitrovic with Rob Dickie unable to match the Serbian’s strength. QPR then equalised ten minutes into the second half as Lyndon Dykes rounded the keeper after some brilliant work from Willock but that was it for them as Fulham started to take control.

A five-minute spell proved to be the difference as Fulham swung the game completely in their favour with Mitrovic grabbing his second, before Bobby Decordova-Reid grabbed Fulham’s third and Antonee Robinson put the icing on the cake for Fulham in the 90th minute.

The defending from QPR and lack of control in the game was highlighted by supporters as they took their frustrations to Twitter.

Here’s what they had to say:

Worst performance of the season so far without a doubt! All we can do is move on — Gavin Cronin (@QPRGAV) October 16, 2021

It has been coming from someone. We can't defend the way we do. I am pretty sure we are edging closer to 2 goals against in Warburtons reign which can't carry on, no matter the good job he has done with spirit and attacking. — Mark (@qupe75) October 16, 2021

Need Change in formation. Barbet needs to play CB. Amos needs to play now. Not blaming Dieng but maybe needs a rest as seen him save a lot of goals he’s conceding lately. Archer has looked good what I’ve seen of him. Dykes needs to start he’s a machine and can play the games. — Glen Qpr Death (@glen1974) October 16, 2021

Stop this 3 at the back nonsense.

Absolutely no creativity going forward and conceding 2+ goals every game is not the one chief — . (@ryaaanpearce) October 16, 2021

I don’t want to hear. Players are tired. No time to train. This is the 2nd game coming out of the International break by giving up 3 or more goals. Changes need to be made with the starting 11. — Nelson (@n_g527) October 16, 2021

Shouldn’t have taken McCallum off, Amos deserves the start over Ball. We got blitzed on the counter. Dykes is running rampant though, hope he can continue the hot form! #QPR — just Drew (@DNixSports) October 16, 2021

Unless McCallum was injured, decision to take him off was catastrophic. Totally lost shape. Barbet is not and will never be a left wing back, and we need him in central defence. DeWijs and Odubajo are not good enough at this level, period. — Jon Rouse (@JonRouse9) October 16, 2021

Said it b4 you can not keep conceding 2+ goals a game and expect to get anything from it. — Antony Wright (@awrighty83) October 16, 2021

Go back to the 4231 for a couple matches. Think we have the right players for it now. Clearly 5ATB isn't working — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) October 16, 2021

This is the reality check this club needs — tommy robinson (@tommyro60176148) October 16, 2021

The sooner Sam field is back the better no one screening that defence is killing us. Also think its time to try a back 4 again. Feel teams have completely worked us out. Cant win them all onto the next one — jay qpr adams (@jayjay211291) October 16, 2021