‘Reality bites’, ‘Scandalous’ – These Bristol City fans react to concerning off-field update

Bristol City have revealed that they have recorded a pre-tax loss of over £38m for the previous financial year.

📣 Bristol City Holdings Limited made a pre-tax loss of £38.4m for the 2020/21 financial year. More information: 👇 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) December 28, 2021

Like most clubs in the country, the Robins have been impacted by Covid-19, which meant that they had to play plenty of games behind closed doors last season.

And, that has been reflected in the financial update, as the club confirmed today that they had posted a loss of £38.4m.

The update would detail how ticketing revenue had dropped by over £4m, whilst they also state that the knock-on effect of clubs not spending as much in the transfer market meant player trading was also reduced.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

Even though this has effected clubs in the division, it still made for grim reading for Bristol City fans, who are understandably concerned at how things look moving forward after such losses.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from some of the support on Twitter…

The Mark Ashton effect. Scadalous. SL should've been streetwise to him. — Chris (@cb_bcfc) December 28, 2021

Reality bites!!! Keep on cutting the costs Nige. The rebuild is even tougher than I imagined. 😱😱😱 — Fevs (@Davefevs) December 28, 2021

Just before the transfer window opens 🥴😣😣 — Rob (@UsuallyAnn0yed) December 28, 2021

A really awful season has just become a lot more awful — Keiran (@Kier5687) December 28, 2021

Eye watering! — Jon Phipps (@BS15RED) December 28, 2021

Be interesting to see what it looks like compared to the rest of the Championship. Surely the EFL will have to review the FFP rules in regards to that year? — Ingy (@themightyingers) December 28, 2021