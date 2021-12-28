Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Reality bites’, ‘Scandalous’ – These Bristol City fans react to concerning off-field update

5 seconds ago

Bristol City have revealed that they have recorded a pre-tax loss of over £38m for the previous financial year.

Like most clubs in the country, the Robins have been impacted by Covid-19, which meant that they had to play plenty of games behind closed doors last season.

And, that has been reflected in the financial update, as the club confirmed today that they had posted a loss of £38.4m.

The update would detail how ticketing revenue had dropped by over £4m, whilst they also state that the knock-on effect of clubs not spending as much in the transfer market meant player trading was also reduced.

Even though this has effected clubs in the division, it still made for grim reading for Bristol City fans, who are understandably concerned at how things look moving forward after such losses.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from some of the support on Twitter…


