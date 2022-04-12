Realistically, does Tyreeq Bakinson have a future at Bristol City?

The manner in which Tyreeq Bakinson left Bristol City in January would suggest that there is no place for him at the South West club under Nigel Pearson.

Bakinson had been in and out of the Robins side in the first half of the season but was sent out on loan to Ipswich Town midway through the winter window, with Pearson making it clear why the midfielder had been allowed to leave.

He said (via EADT): “I’m not bothered [that he’s going]. He’s a player who unfortunately just wants to play on his own terms. It’s not something I particularly want so he can go.

“I don’t waste energy on negativity, it drives me mad. I don’t want people that when the going gets tough, they want to go somewhere else. I’m not interested.”

Bakinson was a little more subtle in his response suggesting that “everyone has their own opinion on games” and has since said decisions over his future will be made at the end of the season.

Ipswich do have the option to make the loan move permanent and as the 23-year-old has been a regular fixture under Kieran McKenna – featuring in 13 of the last 16 League One games – it is likely something they will consider.

Should they opt against triggering it, you’d imagine he would seek a move away from City anyway – unless, that is, Pearson departs first.

The Robins coach raised question marks about his own future at Ashton Gate in a recent interview and on the back of what has been a fairly disappointing season for the Bs3 outfit, a change in the dugout does not seem out of the realms of possibility.

Were Pearson to leave, that would seem to open the door for Bakinson to try to re-establish himself at City.

His contract was extended by a year back in November, which highlights that he has his admirers at the South West club.

It’s hard to see a place for Bakinson at City if Pearson is in charge but with the coach’s future now in question, there could be a way back in for the 23-year-old.