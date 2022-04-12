Realistically, does Sam Cosgrove have a future at Birmingham City?

Birmingham City have made some questionable signings over the years, with the £2m deal to bring Sam Cosgrove to the club one that certainly hasn’t worked.

Whilst the target man had hit double figures for Aberdeen in the two full season prior to his arrival, Cosgrove had managed just three goals in 14 for the Dons before Blues splashed out to bring him in January 2021.

And, unfortunately for the Championship side, that form was reflective of what they were going to get.

The 25-year-old failed to net in 12 games for Birmingham after joining and he quickly fell out of favour, with Lee Bowyer sanctioning a loan move for Cosgrove to Shrewsbury at the start of the season.

A return of two goals in 17 appearances meant that spell was cut short in January, with a temporary switch to another League One side in AFC Wimbledon then arranged. Once more, Cosgrove has struggled, as he has failed to find the net in 12 games so far.

Quite clearly, that goal record will not have impressed those at Blues, so you would imagine that Bowyer will not be counting on Cosgrove as part of his plans for the team next season.

Some may have had sympathy for Cosgrove at the way his career started at Birmingham, therefore the move to League One was his chance to really show figures at St. Andrew’s that he warranted a chance next season.

And, at 25, he still has time on his side to come good, but this will not have helped his cause at all.

Another issue for Cosgrove is the number of similar options that Bowyer has at his disposal. Troy Deeney, Lukas Jutkiewicz and even Lyle Taylor are all strikers who can play with their back to goal, but they’re all more prolific than the ex-Carlisle man.

With that in mind, Blues will surely look to move Cosgrove on in the next window but finding a buyer could be tough.

So, with a contract that runs until 2024, it could be another summer of uncertainty for Cosgrove, who just hasn’t delivered on what was expected of him following his arrival.

