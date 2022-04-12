Realistically, does Reece Brown have a future at Huddersfield Town?

Huddersfield Town are in the thick of the fight for a place in the Premier League and last night’s win over Luton Town has them with one foot in the play-offs heading into Easter.

Carlos Corberan has done a superb job with the squad at his disposal at the John Smith’s Stadium, as they punch above their weight continuously.

Like any squad, there are those that suffer from a side’s success, with the former regulars likes of Fraizer Campbell and Naby Sarr without much game time at Town, as well as popular January addition, Carel Eiting.

When this season concludes, they are three players who will see their future become a point of debate, as Huddersfield weigh up whether it’s worth retaining them in either the Championship or, indeed, the Premier League.

However, one player that Huddersfield look to have a simple decision with is Reece Brown, who, like the aforementioned trio, is a player about to see his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expire.

It’s coming up three years since Brown opted to move to Yorkshire and link up with Huddersfield. Since then, he’s made one sole League Cup appearance for the Terriers, lasting 77 minutes of a 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City.

The argument that Brown has not future with Huddersfield is not a hard one to make, you’ve simply got to point out the fact that he’s made so little impact since arriving and is now on his third separate spell out of the club on loan with Peterborough United.

There, he’s made a total 64 appearances, helping Posh win promotion back into the Championship and starting five second-tier fixtures since his latest loan was agreed earlier in 2022.

Maybe there’s a permanent home for the 26-year-old at London Road beyond this season, with Posh looking set to fall back into League One – a level hat Brown has played at comfortably before.

One thing that simply doesn’t feel like it’s going to be on the cards for Brown is a revival at Town.

That ship feels like it had, very much, sailed even prior to this season’s unexpected push for a place in the Premier League.