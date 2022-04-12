Realistically, does Obbi Oulare have a future at Barnsley?

With six games left to play this season, Barnsley are in need of a minor miracle to avoid relegation to League One.

The Tykes missed out on an opportunity to close the gap between them and Reading at the weekend as they failed to capitalise on Paul Ince’s side’s defeat to Cardiff City in their showdown with Millwall.

A brace from Danny McNamara and goals from Oliver Burke and Benik Afobe sealed a 4-1 win for the Lions at The Den.

If Barnsley are unable to retain their Championship status next month, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a host of players leave the club this summer.

Head coach Poya Asbaghi will need to make a decision on whether to keep Obbi Oulare at Oakwell in the upcoming transfer window.

Currently on loan at R.W.D. Molenbeek, the forward is set to return to Barnsley following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether Oulare has a future at the club…

Signed by the Tykes last year, Oulare would have been hoping to make a positive impression for the club in the opening stages of the season.

However, the 26-year-old only featured on two occasions in the Championship as he struggled to make inroads on the club’s starting eleven.

During his cameo appearances against Middlesbrough and Swansea City, Oulare registered underwhelming WhoScored match ratings of 6.09 and 5.82.

Since being granted a temporary exit from the club in January, Oulare has failed to make an impact for R.W.D. Molenbeek.

After missing seven league fixtures, the forward finally made his debut for the club in their 3-0 defeat to KMSK Deinze earlier this month.

Oulare was introduced as a substitute again last weekend as his side sealed a 2-1 victory over Waasland-Beveren.

Yet to register a goal or an assist during this loan spell, the former Standard Liege man will have to end the term on a positive note if he is to have any chance of forcing his way into Asbaghi’s plans for the future.

With Oulare’s current deal at Barnsley set to run until 2024, it could be argued that the club may find it beneficial to cut ties with him if they do not believe that he possesses the quality needed to compete in the Football League.

By securing a reasonable fee for the forward this summer, the Tykes could use this money to reinvest in their squad which needs to be overhauled following what has been an incredibly underwhelming season for the Yorkshire-based outfit.