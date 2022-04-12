Realistically, does Dion Pereira have a future at Luton Town?

Initially brought in to progress with Luton Town’s development squad, Dion Pereira proved to be a level above.

The 23-year-old was handed his first-team debut at the end of last season, showing some excellent touches as a second half substitute against QPR.

Pereira was then handed another opportunity from the bench against Stevenage in the EFL Cup at the start of the campaign, impressing the away support with some jinking runs and intelligent passes.

The young winger embarked on a loan spell with Yeovil Town in October, however, his stint was cut short by injury, and in January, he was sent on a temporary spell to Bradford City.

Showing excellent signs already during his time with the Bantams, it is clear to see that Pereira has almost immediately won the hearts of the Bradford faithful with some excellent displays.

His ability to get past and commit defenders has been a common feature of his time thus far at Bradford, whilst his end-product has also led to numerous chances.

Pereira appears to be thriving in League Two with the Yorkshire club, so much so that Bradford boss Mark Hughes has already stated his desire to keep hold of the young winger for next season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Pereira, but should he continue to excite and produce for the Bantams, then he has every chance of coming back in and fighting for a first-team spot under Nathan Jones next season.

In the glimpses that Luton fans have seen of Pereira, they will have been impressed, but of course, the Hatters still have a chance of securing promotion to the Premier League this season.

Should they be plying their trade in England’s top-flight next season, then it would be no surprise to see Pereira become available, whether that would be on loan or a permanent deal remains to be seen.

Pereira has all the attributes needed to succeed with the Hatters, however, the club do have some exciting options in forward positions already.

Pressed for an answer, Pereira should still have a future with the Bedfordshire club, as he will provide a completely different option to the attackers that the club already possess.