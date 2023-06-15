Derby County could face a battle to keep midfielder Jason Knight this summer.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the brightest talents at Pride Park over the past few seasons and been linked away in multiple windows but with just a year left on his current contract, the League One side may feel they're forced to consider any reasonable bids this summer.

Paul Warne is looking to rebuild the squad ahead of another promotion push next term and could likely do with the cash injection that selling Knight would surely provide.

Bristol City in the race for Jason Knight

Bristol Post has reported that the Robins are increasingly interested in Knight but rumours that they've submitted a bid, which have been doing the rounds on social media, are wide of the mark at this point.

Initial inquiries are said to have been made by City, who are the first of the Championship clubs keen to show serious interest in the midfielder and well-placed financially to win the race for him.

There is believed to be an awareness at the League One club that this window represents the last chance to get good value for him if they do plan on cashing in.

Should Derby County cash in on Jason Knight this summer?

It seems likely that Derby are going to have a decision to make concerning Knight at some point this summer and, Shaun Woodward, Football League World's Rams fan pundit, believes that they should cash in.

He explained: "Seeing as he's only got one year left on his contract, I think the right thing to do would be to cash in now.

"He needs to be playing higher. He's an international player so he must have aspirations to play at the minimum top end of the Championship, potentially even the Premier League.

"He's been loyal to us so I think we should now let him leave, rather than lose him for nothing at the end of next season."

What is Jason Knight worth?

It remains to be seen what Knight may cost this summer but Woodward believes that a fee in the region of £2 million is realistic, even though it would feel like less than he's worth.

He explained: "How much is he worth? Crikey. I mean, if we're being greedy we probably want £4 million or £5 million. Realistically, given the fact he's only got a year left and depending on who comes in for him, we'll probably get about £2 million or £2.5 million, I reckon.

"That would be gutting but it's just the way things are when you're struggling as a club and you need the money."