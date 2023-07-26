Highlights Birmingham City had a decent 2022/23 campaign, finishing in 17th place and avoiding the relegation battle.

They have been busy in the transfer market this summer, bringing in the likes Krystian Bielik, Tyler Roberts and Ethan Laird, among others.

Carlton Palmer predicts that Birmingham will improve on their 17th place finish from last campaign and achieve a mid-table position in the league this season.

The 2022/23 campaign proved to be a relatively decent campaign for Birmingham City.

Many were predicting the Blues to struggle last season, but in the end, they finished the campaign in 17th place - well clear of the relegation battle and zone.

With John Eustace remaining in charge heading into the new season, and a takeover rumbling on in the background, things certainly seem to be heading in the right direction at St Andrews.

The Blues have had a strong summer in the transfer market so far, too.

Krystian Bielik and Dion Sanderson, both of whom performed well at the club on loan last season, have been signed permanently.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, there have been several permanent arrivals, with Ethan Laird, Tyler Roberts, Koji Miyoshi, Keshi Anderson and Siriki Dembele all joining up with the Blues.

Further arrivals are on the way, too, with Lee Buchanan set to join the club from Werder Bremen any day now.

Carlton Palmer's Birmingham City Championship prediction

Ahead of the new campaign, we've been getting the thoughts of former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer and asking for his predictions ahead of the new season.

With regards to Birmingham City, Palmer predicts the club to take a step forward in 2023/24, albeit a small one.

Indeed, in what he describes as a "tough Championship", Palmer is predicting the Blues finish mid-table and improve on their 17th place finish from last season.

"Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship last season, which was a fantastic achievement for John Eustace and his team given that they were relegation favourites at the start of last season." Palmer explained to FLW.

"This season at Birmingham, with new owners in place, there is a genuine optimism among Birmingham supporters.

"They have made some good signings already and it is a positive that they are moving away from just signing loanees. Dion Sanderson signing from Wolves, Ethan Laird from Man United, and Tyler Roberts from Leeds United to name a few.

"Realisticially, in a tough Championship next season, a mid-table finish would be an improvement on last season and represent good progression."

When does Birmingham City's 2023/24 Championship campaign get underway?

The Sky Bet Championship gets underway when Sheffield Wednesday take on Southampton in a late kick-off at Hillsborough on August 4th.

Birmingham City's first match of the 2023/24 campaign comes on August 5th, when the Blues take on Swansea City.

It is an away trip, too, so should provide a stern test for the club in what will be Michael Duff's first game in charge of the Swans.

Blues take on Michael Duff and Swansea City in their opening league match.

Following that Swansea match, the Blues then face Cheltenham Town, also away from home, in the EFL Cup first round on August 8th.

Birmingham City's first home match of the 2023/24 Championship season comes on August 12th when the Blues take on Leeds United at St. Andrews.