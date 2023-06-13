Crystal Palace and Fulham are both leading the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League duo are both readying offers for the Swede following his excellent performances in the Championship across the last two seasons.

Coventry’s play-off final defeat to Luton Town last month has all but sealed Gyokeres’ fate, with a move away from the CBS Arena this transfer window looking likely.

How much should Coventry City sell Viktor Gyokeres for?

Carlton Palmer believes that any deal for the striker will go into an eight-figure sum.

However, the former midfielder is unsure that the Sky Blues will earn the £20 million fee that has been touted.

The 57-year-old has highlighted that Gyokeres has just one year remaining on his current deal, meaning the Championship side will be forced into cashing in this summer.

He has predicted that the final figure that Coventry will ultimately accept will be closer to £15 million.

“Crystal Palace and Fulham are two of the premier clubs believed to be readying offers for Coventry City striker Gyokeres,” Palmer told Football League World.

“I think Coventry have resigned themselves to the fact that Gyokeres will leave the club this summer after they failed to get promotion to the Premier League.

“The transfer window came and went with an asking fee of £20 million for the player.

“Back-to-back seasons with 20 goals in the Championship shows he’s a very consistent performer.

“Having only 12 months left on his contract, his unwillingness to sign a new deal will affect the fee that clubs are going to pay and obviously Coventry have to let him go.

“I think realistically, £15 million is what the player will go for.”

Is Viktor Gyokeres ready for the challenge of the Premier League?

Gyokeres has been a standout figure in the Championship over the last two seasons and Coventry have done well to hold onto him until now.

But it is clear that a step-up in challenge is needed for the player now.

There is a reason a lot of Premier League clubs are chasing his signature and it is because he looks ready to take the top flight by storm.

Gyokeres has a lot of potential, is still only 25 and has adjusted to life in England already.

This makes him an ideal signing for a number of clubs who need strengthening in attack going into next season, especially given the likely fee compared to other possible targets.