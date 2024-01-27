Highlights Norwich City are pushing for a play-off place in the Championship, currently sitting in eighth position.

The club should be considering signing Jonathan Varane, Malcolm Ebiowei, and Scott McKenna to add depth to the squad.

Varane is a French midfielder who could replace Adam Forshaw, Ebiowei is a winger with potential, and McKenna is a strong centre-back option.

Norwich City look set to be pushing for a play-off place in the Championship.

The Canaries stuck with manager David Wagner following a run throughout September and October that saw one win in nine games, which followed Norwich picking up 14 points from their first 18.

They have been rewarded for sticking with Wagner, with form improving in recent months. This has now led to Norwich being in a race for the play-offs, currently sitting in eighth position, just two points off the top six heading into this unbalanced weekend of action.

It has been a noisy January transfer window at Carrow Road in terms of departures, with Jonathan Rowe under heavy speculation to be leaving the club before the deadline.

Whilst Norwich are yet to make a signing this window, potential departures and ones that have already happened, could lead to the Canaries dipping into the market to add depth.

Here are three players that could realistically sign for Norwich before the January window closes.

Jonathan Varane

Varane is a French centre midfielder, who currently plays in Spain for Sporting Gijon, in the second division of Spain.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Norwich have made an offer for Varane, along with fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

They also face competition from Cadiz and Getafe in La Liga. Norwich’s offer is said to be €2.5 million.

Varane would be a great replacement for Adam Forshaw, who joined Plymouth Argyle. With Forshaw gone, Norwich have a lack of defensive midfielders. Varane fits the bill perfectly.

He has not played a lot this season, making 13 league appearances, starting four of those.

The half-brother of Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, he has shown his defensive similarities to his brother this season.

He ranks highly in most defensive stats, averaging 3.5 aerial duels won per 90, 2.76 interceptions, 11.4 duels won, and 2.21 tackles.

He also has a 75% dribble success rate, averaging 1.1 successful dribbles per 90. His stats show that not only is he good at winning the ball, but he is good at getting away from pressure.

At the age of 22, Varane also has the potential to develop into an even better player, and signing him could prove to be quite a shrewd addition for the Canaries. There would be doubts about whether he can adapt quickly to the physical demands of the Championship, however.

Malcolm Ebiowei

There are plenty of rumours, as mentioned, of Jonathan Rowe potentially leaving the club.

Norwich have to be prepared for the potential of the move to happen, as big clubs will have money to throw around, and should have enough to test Norwich’s resolve, should they wish to do so.

So the Canaries would be wise to line up some potential replacements for him, in the event he does leave.

There would not be enough funds to directly replace the goals and impact of Rowe. But they could certainly get a temporary replacement to do a job in Malcolm Ebiowei.

The 20-year-old winger is currently at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, but has found his game time limited, not featuring once for the first team this term.

Whilst he is only 20, the majority of his first-team experience has been in the Championship. First with his former club, Derby County, and then again with Hull City.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with the Tigers, but was limited to 12 appearances, starting just five.

But his stats show that he definitely has the potential to be something special, especially at Championship level.

Whilst at Hull, he averaged 4.67 successful dribbles per 90, along with 2.25 shots.

What Rowe is best at is picking up the ball and driving into the box and letting a shot off, and whilst Ebiowei is no Rowe, he certainly has the potential to be a similar outlet.

Bringing Ebiowei in on loan would be a smart move if Rowe leaves, as he could make an impact on the right-hand side. It also means Norwich don’t have to worry about a permanent signing until the summer.

Scott McKenna

Centre-back is a position where the Canaries do have options, but are all on the older side.

Their current centre-backs are Ben Gibson (31), Shane Duffy (32), Danny Batth (33), and Grant Hanley (32).

There is also Kenny McLean, who Wagner has started to play at centre-back, but he is also 33.

With all the players on the older side, they are a lot more susceptible to injuries. They also do not have a lot of resale value, which is something Norwich usually have players that have a lot of.

So one big injury to either of those could impact them massively. With Duffy their only out-and-out centre-back who has played more than 20 league games, there is also a lack of match sharpness around the team too, with Batth only playing nine times, and Hanley twice.

One option Wagner could look at is Scott McKenna.

The Scotland international is currently at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, but has seen himself limited to just 18 minutes of action since September.

Due to this, Forest may be open to sanctioning a loan move, with a sizeable wage contribution. His contract is also up in the summer, so he may be available on a free at the end of the season.

McKenna is a very strong centre-half, an aggressive defender who is also capable of playing in a back three. He is also left-footed, which is somewhat of a premium nowadays at centre-back.

Whilst he has not played a lot of football this campaign, McKenna would still be a brilliant option for many Championship sides. He has been linked with a move back to Scotland this window.

His last season at this level was promotion via the play-offs with Forest, so if Norwich were to get him, they would be hoping for a similar outcome.