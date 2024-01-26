Highlights Derby County should try to sign striker Michael Smith to strengthen their attack and increase their chances of promotion.

The Rams should also pursue the signing of Callum Lang, who has asked to leave Wigan and would provide depth and options in the attack.

Derby should consider bringing in Reading's Tom McIntyre, an experienced defender who can play both centre-back and left-back and would be affordable due to his contract situation.

It has been a somewhat quiet January transfer window for Derby County so far when it comes to new additions for the first-team squad.

So far, only winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, signed from League One rivals Charlton Athletic on a loan deal that will become permanent in the summer, has been added to Paul Warne's side.

Derby County - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Curtis Nelson Blackpool Permanent Callum Elder Hull City Permanent Joe Ward Peterborough United Permanent Sonny Bradley Luton Town Permanent Josh Vickers Rotherham United Permanent Martyn Waghorn Coventry City Permanent Tyrese Fornah Nottingham Forest Permanent Conor Washington Rotherham United Permanent Kane Wilson Bristol City Permanent Elliot Embleton Sunderland Loan Tyreece John-Jules Arsenal Loan Ryan Nyambe Free Agent Permanent Corey Blackett-Taylor Charlton Athletic Loan to be made Permanent

But with the Rams currently sitting fourth in the League One table, just two points adrift of the automatic promotion places, they may well want to strengthen their squad further in the final days of the market, to give them the best possible chance of securing a return to the Championship this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at three signings Derby County ought to try to complete between now and the deadline on February 1st, right here.

Michael Smith

A new striker has been high on the agenda for Derby throughout the transfer window, with Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith one the Rams have been linked with.

Up until now, they have been unsuccessful in that pursuit, with the latest updates from Owls boss Danny Rohl indicating Derby will have to up their offer if they are to secure a deal for the 32-year-old. As a result, managing to secure this signing would send out a positive message about the Rams' intent for the remainder of the campaign.

Indeed, with Smith having previously won promotion from this level on three occasions, contributing a considerable number of goals in that campaign, and with Derby currently lacking depth at centre forward, signing the centre forward could well be key to their hopes of returning to the Championship.

Callum Lang

Earlier this month, it was reported that Derby are keen to complete the signing of Lang from Wigan, whose manager Shaun Maloney recently revealed that the attacker had asked to leave the club.

That could be an opportunity that the Rams should look to take advantage of, given the fact that he is another player with a promotion winning pedigree at this level, who would provide another strong option for Derby in a number of areas in their attack.

Beyond that, it has been suggested that League One leaders Portsmouth are ready to make a move of their own for Lang, so beating them to this signing, could provide the Rams with another major boost in the race for promotion.

Tom McIntyre

At the other end of the pitch, one player who Derby may want to try and bring in, is Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre.

Given the Royals' precarious financial situation, it means they may be keen to cash in on McIntyre to raise some important funds for the club while they still have the chance - with his contract set to expire at the end of this season as well, which could make him affordable for Derby too.

The 25-year-old's experience in the Championship with Reading would make him a solid option too, and with Derby short on numbers both in the centre of defence and at left-back, McIntyre's ability to play both roles could make him a more than useful addition at Pride Park.