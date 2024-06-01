Highlights Gillingham under new manager Bonner aims to bolster team with proven players like Kaikai, Mahoney, and Young for a promotion push.

It promises to be a big summer at Priestfield as Gillingham look to re-tool their squad ahead of a promotion push in 2024/25.

New first-team manager Mark Bonner was hired just one week after the departure of head coach Stephen Clemence, with the quick change giving the club the maximum time to assess their options in the summer transfer window and to take advantage of key free agency options.

The club has already moved swiftly to add Crewe top scorer Elliott Nevitt to bolster the team’s misfiring front line, but more incomings are expected as Bonner looks to load up on talent ahead of a big season for the Kent club.

Here are three potential targets the club could consider heading into the summer.

Sullay Kaikai

Last summer, Bonner brought forward Sullay Kaikai to Cambridge United, snapping up the former MK Dons man to bolster the U’s squad in League One. Now, with Bonner looking to build a promotion-winning squad in League Two, the opportunity has opened up for him to repeat the feat and bring Kaikai to Priestfield.

Kaikai's contract at Cambridge expires this summer and, while the U's have offered him a new deal, he may be open to a move elsewhere. The 28-year-old, who can operate through the middle or out wide, could offer a pacy, adaptable option for Bonner as he puts together his squad ahead of a big season at ME7.

In addition to his on-field abilities, Kaikai’s experience at a higher level mean that he would not just be a signing for this season, but one that could also help the Gills consolidate if they achieve promotion to League One next season.

The big question will be whether Bonner can convince Kaikai to drop a division, but given the faith the new Gillingham boss already showed the player when he signed him for Cambridge, the opportunity may be there for the pair to reunite in Kent as part of a promotion push next season.

Connor Mahoney

A free-agent signing that would simply feel like the extension of an existing relationship, Connor Mahoney could continue to bring an X-factor to Gillingham in the final third of the pitch.

Mahoney was one of the club’s most dangerous weapons last season during his season-long loan from Huddersfield Town and was just starting to develop a real partnership with January signing Remeao Hutton down the Gills’ right flank. But, despite some key goal contributions, including a stunner against Morecambe at Priestfield, there was always the knowledge that Mahoney was only a temporary asset to the club.

Connor Mahoney on loan with Gills in 2023/24 (Transfermarkt) Apps Mins Goals Assists 43 3,271 7 6

However, news of Mahoney’s departure from Huddersfield now opens up the possibility of bringing him to the club on a permanent basis and, after enjoying his time at Priestfield last season, the player himself has indicated that he would be open to such a move.

His style of play might offer something different from a traditional winger, but he’s known to the club, known to the players, and would give us something a little different as Bonner looks to amass the attacking talent needed to fire Gillingham to promotion.

Luke Young

If there’s one thing that’s missing from the Gillingham midfield heading into the new season, it’s an experienced head, and the potential addition of former Wrexham skipper Luke Young could bring a key figure into the Gills’ 2024/25 squad.

Young served Wrexham well as a near-constant presence in the heart of their midfield from 2018 through to last season. But by the end of the last campaign, he had started to fall out of first-team contention at The Racecourse Ground as Wrexham charged to promotion to League One.

At the end of the season, Young was released by the club, ending his stint as the club’s longest-serving player. The former club captain is now a free agent and would be a solid addition to any side looking for a leader in the dressing room, and a steadying hand in the middle of the park.

At 31 years of age, he’s approaching the veteran stage of his career but is still young enough for at least a couple of seasons. And, ahead of a season that will require the Gills to have strength in depth in their squad to keep them on the front foot throughout the campaign, the addition of a midfield stalwart could give new Gillingham manager Bonner a valuable asset, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.