Bolton Wanderers are embarking upon another summer transfer window in which their aim will be to create a squad capable of gaining promotion from League One.

Their poor second half to the 2023/24 campaign saw them miss out on a top-two spot in the third tier before continuing that form in the playoffs and eventually losing 2-0 to Oxford United in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Sporting director Chris Markham has a good reputation from his time at The FA and with Huddersfield Town and he has produced some excellent signings during his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium but, alongside Ian Evatt, the pressure is now very much on for the Trotters.

So, with spending likely to be heavily restricted after fairly aggressive transfer windows in the recent past with over £2 million spent on incoming transfers, this is a look at the free agents that could well interest Wanderers and their leadership.

Jordan Williams

Many Barnsley supporters would suggest that Jordan Williams cannot play on the right-hand side of a back three and many Bolton fans would now agree with that sentiment, having seen him attempt to do so in the two play-off semi-final legs between the two sides earlier this month. However, it is the possibility of versatility that will appeal to Ian Evatt as they attempt to continue to evolve the squad.

The key reason for his signing, other than the fact he can play in numerous positions, would be that when on top of his form, there is arguably no better right wing-back or out-and-out right-back in League One.

Josh Dacres-Cogley made the League One Team of the Season so adding Williams to their roster on that flank would give them excellent depth – especially in a position where Wanderers have been crying out for another option following the unsuccessful loan spell of Calvin Ramsay from Liverpool.

His Tykes exit was confirmed in May and Bolton should take advantage.

Nicky Cadden

In contrast to Williams’ potentially off-putting performances, one of Barnsley’s biggest threats in both this season’s play-offs and last season was Nicky Cadden, who actually scored Barnsley’s opener in their 1-1 draw in Lancashire in the first-leg of last season’s semi-final.

The former Forest Green Rovers wing-back is out of contract and the Yorkshire club have confirmed he is moving on this summer.

Any club going after Nicky Cadden this summer will likely be forced into sticking with or playing a back three as he is not a winger nor a full-back but a genuine, out-and-out wing-back. His productivity went down quite a bit this season from the 2022/23 campaign but with Bolton not able to trust the fitness of Randell Williams and both Nathanael Ogbeta and Zac Ashworth now at the end of their respective loan deals without being overly convincing, Cadden could be an ideal addition.

Stephen Humphrys

This one would be a bit of a controversial move, especially with departing Wigan Atheltic forward Stephen Humphrys being openly antagonistic and reactionary to Bolton supporters on social media, but there is a bustling presence about his attacking play that would be ideal and well-suited to either Ian Evatt’s preferred 3-5-2 system or anywhere across the front line in a 4-3-3.

Bolton's top scorers under Ian Evatt 2020/21 Eoin Doyle (19) 2021/22 Dapo Afolayan (14) 2022/23 Dion Charles (21) 2023/24 Dion Charles (20)

In a summer whereby there is expected to be strong interest in Bolton’s top scorer from each of the last two seasons, Dion Charles, who is on 49 goals for the club, they will likely need to recruit at least one more forward after both Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Cameron Jerome both being released at the end of this season.

Victor Adeboyejo and Aaron Collins will both be major assets moving forward and a move for another versatile attacker in the mould of someone such as Humphrys could be just the ticket.

He leaves Wigan on the back of his best goalscoring season for them – 11 goals and four assists – and should be on Bolton's radar.