Leicester City have enjoyed a fine season in the Championship, and are on course for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Whilst many believe that the Foxes are in a position they were expected to be in given the calibre of players Enzo Maresca has at his disposal, and has been able to attract during his two transfer windows at the King Power Stadium, not many could have foreseen just how impressive his squad have been throughout this campaign so far.

A 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough - their first on home turf since November 3rd - on Saturday afternoon would have hardly damaged those expectations from the outside, although there could be the slightest glimmer of hope for the chasing pack to close the gap on Leicester in the final weeks of the season.

"A Premier League team" - Former Leicester City midfielder issues verdict on Enzo Maresca's side

One of those who has unsurprisingly been impressed with the way Leicester have gone about their business this season is former Foxes midfielder Gary McAllister, who played 201 games for the club between 1985 and 1990.

McAllister believes that this squad is a Premier League side in waiting, and that they should have their sights set on breaking the current record points haul in Championship history, which was set at 106 by Reading back in 2005/06.

"I think that's something realistic for Leicester City, without a shadow of a doubt," McAllister began. "They should have promotion confirmed by March or early April and then can focus on breaking the points record."

"I was in Singapore with Liverpool in pre-season and Liverpool played against Leicester and they looked like a Premier League team. They looked like a team that could move the ball well and created many chances," he added.

"Their style of play has been impressive and can score goals. Jamie Vardy is showing his experience and has scored some crucial goals for them," the Scot concluded.

Can Leicester City break the 106-point record?

It goes without saying that this Leicester side have been one of the strongest teams the Championship has ever seen. However, so many sides of a similar ilk have all tried and been unsuccessful in their aims of writing themselves into the divisional history books.

The East Midlands outfit are set to surpass the remarkable record which was set by Steve Coppell's Royals 17 years ago, with the site projecting a points total of 110 after 46 games.

It also claims that The Foxes will not suffer another defeat at the King Power Stadium between now and the final day of the season, which sees them host Blackburn Rovers.

As McAllister highlighted, the array of options at the Italian's disposal are daunting, with Vardy still netting ten times in just 23 league appearances so far.

Related "Wow!" - Jeff Stelling makes claim involving Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton Jeff Stelling does not believe Leicester City are guaranteed to win the title after the weekend's fixtures involving Leeds and Southampton.

Upcoming fixtures will test Leicester City's resolve

The only time Leicester have suffered back-to-back losses all season came in November, against Middlesbrough and Leeds United, who are red-hot in 2024 so far, winning every Championship game.

Ironically, having lost at the hands of Michael Carrick's side on Saturday, Maresca must now take his side to Elland Road and look to become the only side so far this season to leave this part of West Yorkshire with maximum points.

However, if United were to claim a ninth straight Championship success, it would narrow the gap at the top of the table to just six points.

As well as the upcoming clash of the second tier titans, Leicester have a number of upcoming fixtures against fellow promotion hopefuls such as Southampton, Hull City and Sunderland.

If they were to emerge victorious in all four of the aforementioned outings, it would send a real statement that they are hunting down the record points total, or at worst, restoring significant daylight at the top of the table.