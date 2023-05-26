Gary Rowett has discussed the future of Charlie Cresswell following the conclusion of his loan spell with Millwall.

The defender spent the campaign on loan with the Lions from Leeds United.

A successful stint at the Den saw the 20-year-old feature 28 times in the league, contributing four goals and two assists.

Injuries hampered his progress, but he earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in the side when available,

Does Charlie Cresswell have a future at Millwall?

Rowett believes that any decision over Cresswell’s future will be made following Sunday’s final round of Premier League games.

The Millwall boss has praised the centre back, claiming that he will become a top player in the game.

“He is going to be a top centre-half and a top player – certainly in the second half of the season we saw that oozing out,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“He was absolutely fantastic before his injury. He was a really big loss to us.

“It’s not fair for me to comment on other club’s position on their players, but I would imagine if Leeds are in the Championship next season then he would have that experience and a chance of staking a claim for them.

“If Leeds are in the Premier League then I suppose they would have a conversation of which way they want to go – Charlie may be part of that, or he may not.

“He has developed well and shown what he is about.

“Another strong season next year, and he is not far away from being a Premier League player.

“We knew he was a big talent.”

Millwall earned an eighth place finish in the Championship table last season, falling out of the play-off places with a final day 4-3 loss to rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Rowett will be hoping to build a side capable of going one step further next year in the club’s ambition to earn Premier League promotion.

What next for Millwall?

A move for Cresswell will become unlikely in the event that Leeds are relegated, which is now looking very possible with the team 19th in the table going into the final day this weekend.

Millwall will be aiming for some strong reinforcements in the first team squad this summer in order to increase their chances of a top six finish next season.

Rowett has done well with the Lions, but the manner of their loss to Rovers earlier this month will sting for some time.

The team has finished three and six points off the top six in the last two seasons, so if they can maintain that level of progress then another promotion charge will be on the cards in the next 12 months.