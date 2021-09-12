‘Real talent’, ‘We want you to stay’ – Many Millwall fans react as defender stars against West Brom

An entertaining 1-1 draw was played out at The Hawthorns yesterday between West Brom and Millwall.

The Lions became the first team to stop The Baggies from earning all three points on home soil this season.

Kyle Bartley’s opener in the 49th minute was quickly cancelled out by Daniel Ballard just six minutes later, in an encouraging display from Gary Rowett’s side.

Millwall have picked up just a single win in their opening six games, picking up three 1-1 draws, and a further two losses.

When put into the context of the opponents they have faced thus far, with visits to West Brom and QPR, whilst also welcoming Fulham to The Den, then their six points is not too bad of a start.

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Millwall supporter or not?

1 of 18 Is Sue Perkins a Millwall supporter – Yes or no? Yes No

Ballard, who joined Millwall on loan from Arsenal during the summer, emerged as the unlikely hero in Millwall’s attacking third, with his excellent header finding the top corner from Jed Wallace’s delivery.

The 21-year-old played a starring role in Blackpool’s eventual promotion to the Championship last season and has become an integral member of Northern Ireland’s squad in recent matches.

Here, we take a look at how some Millwall fans reacted on Twitter to Daniel Ballard’s performance and goal against West Brom yesterday…

daniel ballard we want you to stay — Harvey🦁 (@FoskettHarvey) September 11, 2021

Goal scoring CB😍😍😍 — Deji (@_Deji27) September 11, 2021

absolute baller mate, bright future for you 😍👏 — Aaron (@mfc_aaron) September 11, 2021

Fantastic mate.. I cheered so loudly I went light headed 😵‍💫 Love the passion and celebration — Steven Savage (@Savage_Steven83) September 11, 2021

Well played today mate you’ve been fantastic 👍🏻 hopefully signing perm stbthe end of the season aye — The monk (@Themonk96239825) September 11, 2021

Another good performance from yourself. Glad you got your goal, loved the celebration. — NOLUWDC (@BarryKitchener) September 11, 2021