Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

‘Real talent’, ‘We want you to stay’ – Many Millwall fans react as defender stars against West Brom

Published

8 mins ago

on

An entertaining 1-1 draw was played out at The Hawthorns yesterday between West Brom and Millwall.

The Lions became the first team to stop The Baggies from earning all three points on home soil this season.

Kyle Bartley’s opener in the 49th minute was quickly cancelled out by Daniel Ballard just six minutes later, in an encouraging display from Gary Rowett’s side. 

Millwall have picked up just a single win in their opening six games, picking up three 1-1 draws, and a further two losses. 

When put into the context of the opponents they have faced thus far, with visits to West Brom and QPR, whilst also welcoming Fulham to The Den, then their six points is not too bad of a start. 

Are each of these 18 celebrities a Millwall supporter or not?

1 of 18

Is Sue Perkins a Millwall supporter – Yes or no?

Ballard, who joined Millwall on loan from Arsenal during the summer, emerged as the unlikely hero in Millwall’s attacking third, with his excellent header finding the top corner from Jed Wallace’s delivery. 

The 21-year-old played a starring role in Blackpool’s eventual promotion to the Championship last season and has become an integral member of Northern Ireland’s squad in recent matches.

Here, we take a look at how some Millwall fans reacted on Twitter to Daniel Ballard’s performance and goal against West Brom yesterday…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Real talent’, ‘We want you to stay’ – Many Millwall fans react as defender stars against West Brom

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: