Sky Bet League One

‘Real talent’, ‘Game just passed him by’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans debate one man’s performance in Lincoln draw

Published

50 mins ago

on

Sunderland drew 1-1 with promotion rivals Lincoln City yesterday and many Black Cats fans have been debating the performance of midfielder Carl Winchester.

The January signing started in an advanced midfield role against the Imps, further forward than he usually plays for the North East club.

Lee Johnson’s side took the lead through Callum McFadzean in the first half at the Stadium of Light but were pegged back by West Bromwich Albion loanee Callum Morton just after the hour mark.

The home side were unable to find a winner, bringing their five-game winning run to an end and leaving them third in League One – two points back from second-placed Peterborough United.

It was far from the best display that Sunderland have produced since Johnson took charge in December and the performance of one of the manager’s January signings has proven a talking point.

Winchester touched the ball just 22 times for the Black Cats but did make two key passes (Sofascore).

The Northern Irishman struggled to impact the game out of possession, winning just one of his seven ground and aerial duels, and failing to make a clearance, interception, tackle, or a block.

His performance has drawn mixed reviews from the Sunderland fanbase on Twitter…


