Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the signing of Swindon Town midfielder Saidou Khan would be a "real statement of intent" from Wrexham.

According to Football Insider, the Red Dragons made a move for Khan on the final day of the transfer window, and after that deal fell through, they are preparing to make a bid in the region of £350,000 in January.

Khan joined Swindon from National League side Chesterfield last summer, and he scored one goal and provided one assist in 37 appearances last season to help the Robins to a 10th-placed finish in League Two.

The 27-year-old has remained a regular this campaign, netting one goal and registering three assists in 19 games so far, but with his contract at the County Ground expiring at the end of the season, Swindon will be facing a decision on whether to cash in on him in January.

Wrexham suffered disappointment as they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Harrogate Town on Tuesday night, but they are still second in the table, one point clear of fourth-placed Mansfield Town.

League Two Table (As it stands December 1st) Team P GD Pts 1 Stockport County 20 20 42 2 Wrexham 20 11 37 3 Barrow 20 11 37 4 Mansfield Town 19 17 36 5 Crewe Alexandra 19 12 36 6 Notts County 20 6 36 7 Gillingham 20 -7 31 8 Swindon Town 20 7 30

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that the signing of Khan would be a statement from Wrexham, underlining the vast financial resources of owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"Wrexham are reported to be readying a £350,000 offer for Swindon's Saidou Khan in the January transfer window," Palmer said.

"Khan will have six months left on his contract when the window opens, so Swindon will sell him if he does not commit his future before then.

"Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has been a long-time admirer of Khan and initially tried to get him in the summer, but the move did not go through.

"Khan is likely to be unavailable for the whole of January as he will be on duty for his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.

"This will be another real statement of intent from Wrexham and their owners in the attempt to get back-to-back promotions, and a reminder to the rest of the league of the financial power they possess."

What next for Wrexham?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Khan's arrival would be a big statement from the Red Dragons.

Reynolds and McElhenney are known to be ambitious, but it would be a coup to sign one of the division's top midfielders from their promotion rivals, and £350,000 would be a significant fee in League Two.

Swindon would be reluctant to lose Khan as they look to secure a play-off place, but it would be tough for them to turn down such a sizeable bid, and with his contract expiring in the summer, they may be forced to cash in on him in January unless he signs an extension in the coming weeks.

Wrexham face plenty of competition for automatic promotion, but if the club were to spend big in January, it could make the difference in the battle for the top three spots.