‘Real shame’ – Many Stoke City fans react as Burnley secure multi-million pound swoop

Stoke City have confirmed that Nathan Collins has departed the club and linked up with Premier League side, Burnley.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier in the week that Stoke and Burnley had struck a £12m deal for Collins to move to Turf Moor.

That transfer is now confirmed, with Stoke revealing that Collins has moved on to Burnley, where he’s agreed a four year deal with the Clarets.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a special talent at Stoke over the last couple of years, making 47 appearances across all competitions. He’s shown versatility to play at both centre-back and right-back under Michael O’Neill in the last 12 months.

Collins looks a superb addition for Burnley, with the Stoke fans disappointed to see the talented defender moving on.

Plenty of the fan reaction underlined that, with many supporters disappointed that the club have played themselves into a position where they are having to sell their top talents.

We dive into that reaction here:

you’ve got to spend the money correctly or this is terrible business again — Lewis Hughes (@SCFCLewis26) June 24, 2021

Very best of luck to Collins. Real shame we couldn't keep such a fabulous prospect. Enjoy him while you have him Burnley as it might not be for long. — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) June 24, 2021

good luck in the future collins, hopefully we do something decent with the money — george (@StokeyyG2) June 24, 2021

Cracking signing for Burnley and a player who will only get better and better,can’t stop any player from bettering himself so good luck Nathan and we’ll follow your career with great interest #SCFC — Tom Crinson (@Just_TomC) June 24, 2021

Gutted to see a quality young talent leave, but this is us now. Until we sort out the books and get rid of the deadwood we STILL have on our books we will be liable to losing good young talent! Good luck Nathan wish you nothing but the best! 🔴⚪️ — JordanL93 (@stokie1993) June 24, 2021

That's gut-wrenching! I'm hoping for a Higginbotham type situation where we sign him back after 12 months when we get promoted — Luke Barker (@Luke_DW_Barker) June 24, 2021

Good luck to him, I hope he goes and smashes it there.. I hope we can re-invest some of the money in the team wisely — Stephen Brayne (@stephenbrayne) June 24, 2021

Redicolous if He’s been sold for what’s reported. What a man though , top player. — Rolfeh (@scfc_aidan) June 24, 2021