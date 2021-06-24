Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Real shame’ – Many Stoke City fans react as Burnley secure multi-million pound swoop

11 mins ago

Stoke City have confirmed that Nathan Collins has departed the club and linked up with Premier League side, Burnley. 

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier in the week that Stoke and Burnley had struck a £12m deal for Collins to move to Turf Moor.

That transfer is now confirmed, with Stoke revealing that Collins has moved on to Burnley, where he’s agreed a four year deal with the Clarets.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a special talent at Stoke over the last couple of years, making 47 appearances across all competitions. He’s shown versatility to play at both centre-back and right-back under Michael O’Neill in the last 12 months.

Collins looks a superb addition for Burnley, with the Stoke fans disappointed to see the talented defender moving on.

Plenty of the fan reaction underlined that, with many supporters disappointed that the club have played themselves into a position where they are having to sell their top talents.

We dive into that reaction here:


