‘Real shame’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Fulham fans react as 29-y/o’s exit confirmed

Fulham have confirmed that Marcus Bettinelli has left the club following his deal expiring this summer.

The keeper was out of contract last week but talks had been taking place between the stopper and the Cottagers over a new deal. However, that won’t be happening, with the Londoners announcing that Bettinelli had left after 15 years with the club.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of responses from the Fulham support, who appreciated everything that the keeper had done for the club over the years.

Bettinelli featured in two promotion campaigns for the side, with his best contribution undoubtedly coming in 2018 as the side enjoyed a fine end to the season before going up through the play-offs.

In total, the keeper will leave after making over 100 appearances for Fulham and he certainly made his mark on the club.

