‘Real shame’, ‘Absolutely gutted’ – These Fulham fans react as 29-y/o’s exit confirmed

Fulham have confirmed that Marcus Bettinelli has left the club following his deal expiring this summer.

15 years at Fulham. 🤍@marcusbettss, it's been a pleasure. ☺️#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) July 7, 2021

The keeper was out of contract last week but talks had been taking place between the stopper and the Cottagers over a new deal. However, that won’t be happening, with the Londoners announcing that Bettinelli had left after 15 years with the club.

As you would expect, this prompted a lot of responses from the Fulham support, who appreciated everything that the keeper had done for the club over the years.

Bettinelli featured in two promotion campaigns for the side, with his best contribution undoubtedly coming in 2018 as the side enjoyed a fine end to the season before going up through the play-offs.

In total, the keeper will leave after making over 100 appearances for Fulham and he certainly made his mark on the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Thank you Betts 😢 — Will (@ffcWijj) July 7, 2021

Absolutely gutted this man is an amazing professional and it was a pleasure sitting behind his goal for many years so much pride and passion a true Fulham great, wherever you go from here @marcusbettss you will be backed by the sw6 faithful! What a player ❤️❤️ — Karl Gelder (@KarlFFC89) July 7, 2021

A real legend at fulham. All the best Betts ❤️ — FulhamFanpage11 (@Cayden65585821) July 7, 2021

Still don't understand why we seemed to lose faith in him, quality keeper on his day and deserves to be no 1 somewhere. — Wayneatron (@WPage14) July 7, 2021

A real shame. Best wishes wherever your next stop is. Recall seeing you play on loan at Dartford as well as at @FulhamFC and of course in that never to be forgotten 2018 Play Off at Wembley. #ffc — bob cain (@bobcainffc1971) July 7, 2021

Sorry to see him go. He deserves regular football and obviously Fulham couldn't provide that. Will always remember the contribution he made to our promotion and long unbeaten run which coincided with his reinstatement into the team. Good luck Marcus. — Roger Burbidge (@RogerBurbidge) July 7, 2021

An actual Fulham Legend. That flare at Wembley will go down in history x — Will Gardner (@willgardner21) July 7, 2021