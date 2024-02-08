Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks is attracting transfer interest from the United States.

According to The Northern Echo, there are a number of MLS clubs weighing up a move for the forward.

The 30-year-old has made 25 appearances in the Championship so far this season, contributing three goals and six assists.

Crooks last featured for Michael Carrick’s side during their 1-1 draw at home to Rotherham United on 20 January, having missed this past weekend's North East derby clash with Sunderland due to a hip problem.

He has made 18 starts in the league this campaign, the same amount as in the 2022-23 term.

Matt Crooks transfer latest

Michael Carrick has confirmed that Crooks is set to travel to the US to open talks over a move to an unnamed club.

The Boro boss claimed that the player wants to explore a move across the Atlantic, which the club is willing to respect.

"Matt is going to travel over to America in the next day or two," said Carrick, via the club's official website.

"I think every situation is different, and for this one it's an opportunity for him and his family, one that he wanted to explore.

"We respected that, and while it's not done at this time we will see how it develops.

"I think we've got really good options, with Riley [McGree] and Sammy [Silvera] back and Manu [Latte Lath] not too far away.

"I do feel with the players we've got, we've got a good balance. I've got a lot of faith in the boys, whoever plays."

Real Salt Lake have been named as one of the clubs interested in signing Crooks.

While the transfer window is closed in the Championship, the market is still open for American clubs as they prepare for the start of their new campaign.

The MLS season doesn’t get underway until later this month, with clubs in the middle of pre-season.

Their transfer window remains open until April, meaning there is no immediate rush to complete a deal before any impending deadline, although clubs do need to be roster and budget compliant before a ball is kicked, meaning that if RSL are to do a deal for Crooks, it will likely have to be completed before Februrary 22.

Matt Crooks' Middlesbrough future

It remains to be seen whether Middlesbrough would be willing to cash in on the versatile player at this stage of the season.

It could be especially tricky due to the club’s inability to replace him with a signing of their own with the window currently closed until the summer, although Boro did bring in a new number 10 in the form of Finn Azaz from Aston Villa.

Middlesbrough are chasing promotion to the Premier League, and thus may not want to weaken their options for the remaining 17 games.

Crooks has featured in various positions for Boro this year, including in both midfield and attack, and that versatility is a very useful asset that Carrick may want to keep around in the squad until at least the summer.

Crooks has a contract with Boro until at least the summer of 2025, meaning there is also no pressing reason to cash in now.

Middlesbrough league position

Middlesbrough are currently 12th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off places.

Carrick’s side fell behind their rivals in recent weeks with back-to-back draws in their most recent fixtures.

However, they hold a game in hand on the teams directly above them in the standings.

Next up for the Teesside outfit is a home game against Bristol City on February 10.

Will Middlesbrough cash in on Matt Crooks outside of the transfer window?

Crooks has become a bit of a fan favourite during his time at the Riverside, making over 100 appearances since joining in 2019 from Rotherham.

He is a player that has popped up with some big moments for the team this season, including a goal against rivals Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, as well as a brace of assists in a 3-2 win over Watford in September.

Given his contract situation, there is no need to sell right now which puts the club in a comfortable position.

It will surely have to take a sizable fee to convince Boro to cash in right now due to the fact the English transfer window is closed and he cannot be replaced immediately.