Highlights Jude Bellingham's success as a young player moving from the EFL to top-level football inspires other prospects.

Reading's Caylan Vickers is attracting interest from Real Madrid and Arsenal after his promising performances.

Reading is demanding a fee of over £1 million for Vickers, which could help alleviate the club's financial troubles.

In recent years, the number of players who have begun their careers in the EFL before going on to reach the top level of English and European football has been astonishing.

The greatest example at present is Jude Bellingham, who made his Championship debut at Birmingham just four years ago, before going on to become a star player for Borussia Dortmund, and now Real Madrid, as well as a midfield lynchpin in Gareth Southgate's England side.

Many highly-tipped prospects will look at his career path with the dream of emulating such success in a short period of time, and for one man currently in the infancy of his career in League One, that could soon be the case.

Reading starlet on radar of Real Madrid and Arsenal

Reading FC's Caylan Vickers is the man linked with a potential dream move to the Santiago Bernabéu this time, as per The Sun.

This is despite the fact the youngster only signed his latest professional contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in July as the Royals prepared for life back in the third tier for the first time since 2002.

Arsenal, who under Mikel Arteta have become serious contenders for a shot at their first Premier League title since 2004, are also said to be keeping tabs on Vickers' development in Berkshire.

This is especially after the 18-year-old scored twice against the club's under-21's side in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy clash in November, in which Ruben Selles' young squad emerged 5-2 victors, and have since progressed further in the competition with victory over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday evening.

The report goes on to say that the Royals are demanding a fee in excess of £1 million for the talenteed teenager, and they could do with that cash sooner rather than later due to the financial troubles at the Berkshure outfit which has led to multiple points deductions causing relegation and a frustrating start to this current campaign as the club sit 23rd in League One.

League One Table (As it stands December 10th) Team P GD Pts 17 Port Vale 19 -12 22 18 Cambridge United 20 -11 21 19 Burton Albion 20 -12 20 20 Exeter City 19 -18 18 21 Fleetwood Town 19 -16 16 22 Carlisle United 20 -14 15 23 Reading 19 -10 13 24 Cheltenham Town 19 -17 13

Caylan Vickers' 2023/24 season so far

In his maiden senior season, Vickers made his professional debut on the opening day in a 1-0 defeat by Peterborough United, before going on to make his first start in a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town on August 15th.

His first goal would come a month later in a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers, where he spoke to official club channels about paying back the trust given to himself and other youngsters during uncertain times after grabbing the winner.

"The trust Rubén has shown me is really good, it makes me play with a lot more confidence," Vickers said.

"For all of us young lads, having a manager who believes in us makes us play better.

"It is great having him, and great having him try to develop us on a regular basis - we try and pay him back as much as we can."

After that special moment, Vickers has only featured in four further league encounters, returning to the squad for the first time in six third tier games with a 31-minute cameo in Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Barnsley.