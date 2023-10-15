Highlights Real Madrid has expressed interest in Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, with scouts attending his recent match for England's U19 team.

Bellingham has had a positive start at Sunderland, scoring two goals in 11 games, and his form has caught the eye of Real Madrid.

While Sunderland wants to keep Bellingham, if Real Madrid persists, it will be difficult to retain him, especially if they offer a significant profit on his transfer fee.

Real Madrid had scouts in attendance as Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham played for England’s U19 side during the international break.

Jobe Bellingham enjoys positive start at Sunderland

The 18-year-old, who is the younger brother of England and Real Madrid star Jude, only joined the Black Cats in the summer, in a surprise move from Birmingham City.

It’s a deal that has worked out for the attacking midfielder, as he has featured regularly for Tony Mowbray’s side, which includes scoring two goals in the first 11 games of the campaign.

Real Madrid interested in Jobe Bellingham

And, it appears Bellingham’s form has caught the eye, as Spanish media outlet El Nacional has claimed that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the player as they consider bringing Jobe to play alongside his older brother.

“The chosen one could be none other than his (Jude's) little brother, Jobe Bellingham. The Sunderland midfielder was called up to the English under-19 team in the match against Montenegro. Florentino Pérez was not immune to this circumstance, and asked Juni Calafat to send his scouts to bring a complete report on the second child of Mark and Denise Bellingham.”

Will Sunderland sell Jobe Bellingham?

Obviously Sunderland will not want to lose their exciting young talent, but the reality is that if Real Madrid firm up their interest then it’s going to be very hard to keep him at the club.

However, one positive is that the Bellingham’s have prioritised game time with their transfer moves over the years, with Jude joining Borussia Dortmund before going to the Bernabeu.

Similarly, Jobe chose Sunderland due to their reputation at developing players, so there could be a chance he wants to stay at the Stadium of Light for at least the next few years.

Realistically though, just like at every other club, Bellingham will have a price where Sunderland feel it makes sense to cash in.

It remains to be seen what that price is, but you can be sure that it would represent a significant profit on the rumoured £3m that they paid to land the teenager in the summer.

That is part of the project for Sunderland at the moment, as they look to bring in exciting youngsters, give them a platform to perform, and they will then hope to sell for a major profit in the years to come after benefiting on the pitch as well.

There will obviously be a reluctance to cash in during January if the side are still in the mix for promotion.

What next for Sunderland?

It’s flattering for Bellingham to be linked with the Spanish giants, but he will be focused on helping Sunderland, and with the window still six weeks away, he won’t be getting distracted by any transfer talk.

The England youth international will be enjoying his time on Wearside, and it’s about continuing to improve by testing himself each week in such a competitive league.

Mowbray’s men are back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Stoke, who are managed by former boss Alex Neil.