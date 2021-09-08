Real Madrid join transfer chase for talented Championship star

Real Madrid are the latest club to show an interest in Fabio Carvalho after his excellent start to the season for Fulham.

The 19-year-old has been highly-rated at Craven Cottage for some time, but the appointment of Marco Silva has given the attacking midfielder a chance to impress in the first-team.

And, it’s one that he’s taken, with Carvalho scoring three goals and registering an assist in the opening five games to help the Cottagers to the top of the Championship.

Such form has inevitably attracted attention, with Leeds United, Porto, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon just some of the clubs who have been credited with an interest.

According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid are the latest side to keep tabs on the player, with the update also stating that Carvalho is still considering his future as his contract expires in the summer.

Whilst Fulham would be entitled to compensation due to the age of the England youth international, they would struggle to get a fee that would reflect Carvalho’s ability if he did leave when his deal expires.

The verdict

In truth, it’s no surprise to see that Real Madrid are looking at Carvalho because anyone who has seen him play this season will recognise that he is an incredible talent.

Whilst joining the Spanish giants is obviously going to appeal, in terms of his development, staying at Fulham for the next few years would surely be best for the player as it will ensure he keeps playing.

Then, if he continues to progress as people expect, a move to a major European club will happen because he really can be that good.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.